About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Growth Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for managing and executing a multi-channel ad and sponsorship strategy that drives brand awareness, user acquisition, and pipeline growth within the technical developer community and our target accounts.

In this role you will

Manage day-to-day operations, overseeing execution between external agencies, vendors, and internal teams

Collaborate with internal teams and agencies to create monthly reports, distilling key insights and optimization opportunities

Partner with Product Marketing to analyze funnel performance, identify pain points, and develop strategies to improve the user journey

Work with Business Insights to set targets, develop data-driven insights, and monitor campaign success metrics

Partner with our Creative team to develop and manage digital assets that are mapped to the customer journey, segmented for audiences, and aligned to campaign goals.

Lead our multi-channel digital strategy across paid channels (SEM, paid social, content syndication, display, etc.)

Cultivate and manage digital partnerships with influencers and publications, developing quarterly plans with measurable KPIs

Develop a testing roadmap and conduct A/B experiments to continuously optimize digital performance

Share performance insights across teams, providing ongoing learnings and recommendations

Monitor market trends and competitors, recommending actions to improve the site’s discoverability

You’ll love this job if you

Possess a pinch of snark, sass, and humor, two cups of flexibility, and a heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility

Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment

Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience

Qualifications

7+ years of work experience in marketing roles – ideally for technical audiences in B2B software

3+ years of experience analyzing and optimizing marketing performance – ideally for self-service funnel motions

5+ years of experience managing top-of-funnel acquisition with deep knowledge of digital marketing, audience segmentation, and product-led growth

Strong ability to connect digital marketing strategies to customer journeys

Growth mindset with a drive to unlock new channels, partnerships, and influencers

Proficiency in paid search (Google, Bing, etc.) and paid social (Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, Meta) targeting technical audiences

Advanced analytics and reporting experience using tools like DataStudio, Excel, Looker, SQL, etc

Strong analytical skills for reporting on CAC, CPL, ROAS, and LTV

Experience managing external vendors and collaborating with internal stakeholders

Proactive in proposing new growth strategies and optimizing acquisition efforts

Meticulous attention to detail with strong project management skills

Experience in B2B tech marketing, ideally familiar with developer and decision-maker personas

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $160,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

