Software Engineer, Session Replay

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Software Engineer on the Session Replay team, you’ll join a cross-functional team of engineers responsible for the functionality that lets Web and Mobile developers rewind and replay their users journey leading up to a bug. In this high-impact role, you’ll be building new capabilities that help developers understand the context of which their applications errors. That is through interconnected Replays with the general Sentry workflow, and additional context such as User Feedback and Feature Flags. Furthermore, you will also work on developing JavaScript widgets for real-time user feedback collection, as well as building a developer toolbar to enhance developer productivity.

In this role you will

Work with product management and the larger engineering organization to define, implement and ship new features

Maintain and expand functionality of a service used by millions of developers

Level up the technical aptitude of more junior team members through mentorship and PR reviews

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows

Relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base

Take pride in building features that don't just work, but are also delightful to use

Enjoy working with an open-source community that showcases your skills

Qualifications

4+ years as a Software Engineer and/or related role (e.g. Full Stack Developer)

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience

Strong experience with React/TypeScript (or similar frameworks and languages)

Strong experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $144,000 to $164,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

