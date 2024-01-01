Customer Service Representative - 10am to 6pm est

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About The Role

We're looking for someone with a customer support background who is passionate about engaging your customers and ensuring they have a great experience. You will drive success at Sentry by helping us reduce response times, help us scale our support needs, and ultimately making our customers happy.

In this role you will:

Become a Sentry account & billing expert and a customer advocate

Answer inbound Support requests about Sentry's account & billing

Contribute to team operational improvements and support knowledge base documentation and building macros to enable the rest of the team

Working from 10am to 6pm est

Need to work weekday holidays

You’ll love this job if you:

You're resourceful and a natural tinkerer

You're driven by the joy customers get from using your products

You're eager to learn and expand your skillset with software and engineering fundamentals

Qualifications

1+ year of customer support, technical support, or related customer-facing role

Excellent written communication with an ability to manage customer expectations

Ability to manage competing priorities and deadlines with a sense of urgency

Nice to have: Experience contributing to open-source projects

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $70,000 to $75,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

