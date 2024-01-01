Senior Software Engineer, Product Foundations (Backend)

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Product Foundation consist of 2 main pods: Alerts & Notification, and Ecosystem. The Alerts & Notifications pod owns the core alerting functionality in Sentry. The Ecosystem pod owns connectors to other SaaS tools to send these alerts. The team focuses on projects that will embed Sentry tightly with our users’ workflows, and provide actionable insights on issues in their code so they can fix them. We are looking for a Senior Backend Engineer to join the team.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using React (TypeScript) and Django (Python) in our open-source codebase

Have opportunities to work on high-impact projects that touch the entire stack: understanding the event ingestion pipeline; delving into search and storage systems; and surfacing that data to our customers on our backend and frontend codebases (did we mention that almost all of them are open-source?)

Write tests for your code to maintain a high code quality and raise the engineering standard for Sentry

Set up monitoring and alerting to ensure application health and uptime

Review code and mentor less-experienced engineers

Write user-facing documentation to support new features with help from our technical writing staff

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows

Want to delve deeper than the application layer to understand the systems and services powering the APIs that you are using

Want autonomy on task prioritization. You understand the challenge of shipping new features while maintaining existing functionality, and you have found the balance between them in previous roles

Operate with a high level of ownership over the outcomes of your work, and you expect the same from your team

Are excited to roll up your sleeves to dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the recognition of your counterparts

Relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base

Want to be the change you seek in the world of developer tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product

Qualifications

6+ years of experience building user-facing web applications and APIs

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience

Strong experience with of React/Typescript (or similar frameworks and languages)

Working experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

