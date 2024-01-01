About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Brand Merchandise Manager will oversee the strategy, development, and management of merch, swag and promotional apparel that aligns with our brand vision while staying on cultural trend. This role, reporting to the Creative Director, involves collaborating with the creative, marketing, and people team to ensure our merchandise effectively pushes the boundaries of the brand and drives engagement.

In this role you will

Develop and implement a merchandise strategy focused on swag and promotional apparel that enhances brand visibility and drives customer engagement

Oversee the planning and execution of merchandise launches, including product selection, pricing, and distribution

Collaborate with the creative team to create unique and compelling apparel and concept interesting swag that reflects brand ambition and resonates with target audiences

Manage vendor relationships and negotiate contracts to ensure quality and timely production of promotional items

Analyze sales data and feedback to inform decisions about product assortment and inventory levels for swag and apparel

Oversee inventory management, ensuring optimal stock levels for promotional items to meet demand for events and campaigns

Work closely with the marketing team to create promotional campaigns that effectively showcase our merchandise

Monitor and evaluate the performance of promotional merchandise initiatives, providing insights for continuous improvement

Lead cross-functional meetings to ensure alignment on merchandise strategy and execution across teams

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in promotional merchandise and apparel to identify new opportunities for brand engagement

Qualifications

Proven experience in brand merchandising, product management, or promotional marketing, preferably with a focus on apparel and swag

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret sales data and market trends

Excellent negotiation and vendor management skills

Strong leadership and project management abilities, with experience managing cross-functional teams

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Passion for creating impactful promotional merchandise that enhances brand identity

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,00to $160,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role