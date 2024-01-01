Senior Support Engineer, Codecov

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

At Sentry, our customers are software developers - solving their problems is often complex and challenging, and may demand both a technical background and a solid knowledge of our product. Sentry’s engineers and product managers are always active on open-source channels such as GitHub and Discord, engaging in real conversations to make Sentry even better than it already is - Sentry Support Engineers are expected to be able engage with our SaaS users in these channels and Zendesk to help solve our customer’s problems and guide folks toward optimal usage.

We're looking for someone with a coding background who is passionate about engaging your customers and ensuring they have a great experience. You will be responsible for not only helping customers with their issues, but also writing knowledge base articles and crafting internal guides and demos to streamline our overall support team experience. You will drive success at Sentry by helping us reduce response times, help us scale our support needs, and ultimately make our customers happy.

In this role you will

Become a Sentry product expert

Answer inbound Support requests about Sentry's product and usage of our SDK's

Triage, reproduce and and report product bugs as well monitor as escalations to engineering

Manage and curate customer feedback in our open source repos

Contribute to team wide goals and initiatives and support knowledge base documentation internal guides and demos

Providing real-time support to customer via chat, email, and video calls during the 4pm - 12am pst shift for our customers in the APAC region

Will onboard in the SFO office for your first 90 days, from 9am to 5pm pst

You’ll love this job if you

Believe that things should "just work" (and you're a natural tinkerer who wants to make that happen for our customers!)

Are driven by the joy customers get from using your products

Have passion for developer tools or open source

Are Results-driven and self-motivated: no one needs to push you to excel; it’s just who you are

Eager to learn, adapt and grow your understanding of software engineering fundamentals; you seek apply your knowledge by helping those around you

Are comfortable in a fast-paced environment that requires strong time-management skills and collaboration with our technical and business teams

Qualifications

5+ prior experience in Customer Support or equivalent history of roles responsible for customer happiness

Experience with Python and/or Javascript, or similar dynamic programming languages (e.g. Ruby, PHP, etc), writing or shipping software as part of internships, personal projects (Github), or coding competitions

Strong understanding of modern software development practices and tools (e.g. CI/CD, API’s, microservices, front-end vs. back-end development, observability, debugging, performance monitoring)

Experience writing code and/or debugging code as well as a love of developer tooling and the software development life cycle

Excellent written and oral communication skills

In San Francisco or willing to relocate

Bonus: Open Source contributions

Bonus: Is fluent in Japanese or Korean

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $90,000 to $110,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

