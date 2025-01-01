Strategy & Operations Intern

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

Business Operations works across all teams at Sentry to drive and enable the growth of our company. We lead cross-functional efforts, deliver objective analysis and insights, incubate new ideas, and execute on strategic initiatives. By aligning the highest-level company priorities with effective day-to-day operations, we help evolve early stage ideas into future-growth initiatives.

You may analyze customer behavior, design operational processes to scale our growing company, or help us unlock new revenue opportunities. Whatever it is, we work on what will move the needle most for Sentry. If you like hard problems, using analytics to make decisions, and are an amazing teammate, we want to hear from you!



In this role you will

Help us make better business decisions: identify key metrics, conduct explorative data analysis, create executive facing dashboards, and build business cases that drive decision making at Sentry.

Solve complex and broad business problems with analytically derived solutions, applying appropriate analytical best practices.

Collaborate on special projects to improve business operations and drive efficiencies.

Support day-to-day operations and delivery of strategy and operational plans from the planning process against our strategic vision.

You’ll love this job if you

You feel passionate about making sense out of numbers and sharing them with a broader audience.

You get a kick out of executing short-term (tactical) and long term (strategic) plans.

You are a self sufficient do-er: someone who enjoys ownership and can proactively manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

You are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively-growing business.

You have flexibility in both thinking and working: when the current path is blocked, you find a way through or around it.

Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree, graduating 2027 or later, in related fields such as: business, finance, economics, or management.

Advanced Excel or Gsheets experience; data visualization tools experience a plus (e.g. Looker, Power BI, Tableau).

The ideal candidate has the ability to communicate clearly and professionally, and collaborate with a non-technical to superbly-technical audience.

The ideal candidate is self-directed, accountable, and able to create structure while working in undefined areas.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $38/hr. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

