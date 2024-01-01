Senior Software Engineer, Alerts and Notifications

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The team owns the Alerts platform, which is a key functionality for Sentry’s various application monitoring products. It is a mission critical feature used by thousands of engineering teams to warn them when their application is misbehaving.

We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience working with large-scale systems.

In this role you will

Have opportunities to work on high-impact projects that touch the entire stack: understanding the event ingestion pipeline; delving into search and storage systems; and surfacing that data to our customers on our backend and frontend codebases (did we mention that almost all of them are open-source?)

Collaborate closely with Product Managers and Product Designers to iterate on our Alerts product, and ship innovative and impactful features to address the diverse use cases of our customers

Scale critical Tier 0 services to ensure they remain performant and resilient as throughput grows

Create engineering initiatives to empower the team to continually achieve higher standards of operational excellence

Raise the team’s technical aptitude through code review and mentorship

You’ll love this job if you

Relish the challenge of continually improving imperfect systems and making tradeoffs to balance technical constraints with long-term scalability

Want to be the change you seek in the world of developer tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product

Qualifications

8+ years of professional software engineering experience

4+ years of experience in engineering large-scale high throughput systems

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience

Strong experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages)

Working experience with React/Typescript (or similar frameworks and languages)

Bonus points for experience with querying time-series data at scale

Hybrid work schedule for in-person collaboration on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For roles considered remote, this will not apply

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic.

