Senior Software Engineer, Search and Storage

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The platform team at Sentry is responsible for following pieces of the infrastructure:

Ingestion pipeline: This part ingests billions of events with sub-second latency. The current infrastructure uses mix of RabbitMQ, celery. As we scale, we would like you to help build and maintain a new streaming platform using Apache Kafka. You will be collaborating with product and other engineering leads to turn the streaming platform vision into reality.

Data stores: We use ClickHouse as a primary database to store and query terabytes of data. With the advent of new analytics platform, you would be pushing the limits of ClickHouse for efficient querying and ingestion. Additionally, we use PostgreSQL for consistency and Redis for caching mechanism. As part of this role, you will get a chance to show your true mettle in the database arena.

If you are looking for a high-impact role that involves building and maintaining infrastructure for "really big data" use cases, this could be a job for you. You will get a chance to work with some of the top-class engineering talent and contribute to a product that is loved by millions of developers worldwide.

In this role you will:

Build a new analytics platform and expand Search and Storage to build world-class data delivery.

Architect and automate services and systems to meet the demand of scale.

Make architectural decisions to balance the wants and needs of Product and Engineering teams.

Maintain and grow the team's code quality initiatives by regularly reviewing code and contributing to design decisions.

Lead design and discussions around deliverables the team is working towards.

Improve the approachability of the codebases that Search and Storage holds domain over.

Examples of projects our team has worked on:

Qualification

5+ years relevant experience

Strong knowledge of replicated and/or distributed data storage systems

Experience with Python or a similar dynamic programming language

You have experience with some or all of the following systems we leverage: Disk-driven Storage Systems: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse Memory-driven Storage Systems: Memcached, Redis Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

In the San Francisco Bay Area or willing to relocate

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role