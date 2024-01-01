Senior Software Engineer, Errors and Issues

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer on Sentry’s Issues team, you’ll join a cross-functional team of engineers responsible for our most used product experience. This is a high-impact tech lead role; not only are Errors and Issues the main entry point to Sentry, but it's also where teams across the company surface actionable issues for our users. We build and maintain features including: issue detection and search, error grouping, and issue workflows as well as status updates and many of their downstream effects.

In this role you will shape the experience of how our users interact with error data. You will collaborate with other teams throughout the company to ensure that our customers continue to gain valuable insights into their own products. Presenting new ideas to our technical steering committee, establishing ownership of a feature set and growing your technical skills are just a few of the activities you can expect from this role.

In this role you will

Tech lead high value initiatives, implement high quality features driving engineering excellence, mentor junior engineers, and raising the bar for the rest of the organization

Work with product management and the larger engineering organization to define, implement and ship new features

Architect maintainable and scalable solutions that drive the future of Issues at Sentry

Level up the technical aptitude of the team through mentorship and PR reviews

You’ll love this job if you

Are driven by impact and like working on high-impact initiatives

Are highly detail oriented but know when to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly

Enjoy working cross-functionally, alongside developers and product teams

Enjoy working with an open-source community that showcases your skills

Qualifications

10+ years professional engineering experience

6+ years of experience working on and operating large-scale distributed systems

3+ years of experience with Python and Django or similar web framework

Solid understanding and experience with distributed systems, data modeling, and applying tradeoffs

Experience with end-to-end ownership of a large feature or system

Experience writing and presenting technical documentation

Team level mentorship and leadership experience on large projects

Familiarity with Rust or other system-level programming language is a plus

Familiarity with TypeScript or JavaScript is a plus

Hybrid work schedule for in-person collaboration on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For roles considered remote, this will not apply

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

