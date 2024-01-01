Senior Security Engineer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

In this role you will

Serve as part of the Enterprise Security program on Sentry’s security team

Define Security Level Objectives (SLOs), Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and Objective Key Results (OKRs) for the Enterprise Security Program and communicate them to stakeholders

Secure Sentry’s software, networks, infrastructure, and customer information

Improve the overall security posture at Sentry

Work with teams across the company, like IT, Compliance, and Legal, to implement proactive security measures

Implement technical controls to reduce risk in the corporate environment. Be responsible for improving and maintaining corporate security controls, such as SSO, 2SV, and network authentication

Work with other security teams on endpoint security, ensuring machines in use at Sentry are secure without being overly intrusive

Work with device management software and infrastructure as code tooling to deploy security software across the enterprise

Qualifications

Master’s degree, or equivalent, in Information Science, Information Technology, or related field plus two (2) years of Information Security, Information Technology, or related experience: building out processes, workflows, and runbooks to simply and codify response processes and procedures; running security incidents from start to end, including identification, declaration, and post-mortem; utilizing Security Incident and Even Management (SIEM) tools to help evaluate potential security risks; utilizing Vulnerability & Patch Management Tools (i.e., Rapid7, Tenable.io) to detect vulnerabilities in systems and software and deploy patches to remediate identified risks; performing security audits on endpoints and servers using Endpoint Management Tools (i.e., Microsoft Intune, Kesaya); creating and maintaining documentation of security processes, procedures, and technical implementations. Telecommuting permissible 3 days a week.

Telecommuting Permissible. COVID vaccine optional – reasonable accommodations for medical or religious reasons considered.

Salary: $175,000 - $200,000

Send resume to: Erika Frias, People Operations Generalist, Sentry, 45 Fremont Street, Floor 8, San Francisco, CA 94105 or e-mail erika.frias@sentry.io.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic.

