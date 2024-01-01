Senior Software Engineer, Search & Storage

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

In this role you will

Lead efforts within the Search and Storage team to expand the capabilities of Sentry’s search infrastructure

Develop new software solutions based on the state-of-the-art storage methods, as well as increasing the performance and integrity of Sentry’s core data services and world-class data delivery

Design and implement data search and storage automation systems to meet the demands of Sentry’s scale. Maintain, develop, implement, and deploy the infrastructure that powers all of Sentry’s time-series data and searching capabilities across billions of events with sub-second latency

Leverage open-source programming languages such as Python, C++, and Java to develop the technological infrastructure that powers Sentry’s time-series data and searching capabilities

Implement changes to the API rate limiter and ClickHouse capacity management systems. Review code to identify and eliminate inefficiencies, as well as improve upon search infrastructure capabilities

Identify issues and design solutions to improve Sentry’s search infrastructure performance

Collaborate with the Product and Engineering teams to develop practical solutions to enhance visibility and reporting on the data received from our users, contributing to overall technological infrastructure improvements at Sentry

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or related field plus two (2) years of Software Engineering, Data Engineering, or related Experience: developing core components of serverless-driven platforms; designing, building, and customizing reusable components; creating practical and reusable solutions that meet requirements; generating technical specifications and developing accompanying documentation; optimizing low-level platform code to improve user experience and reduce costs; performing integration testing of microservices; working with cross-functional teams including product and data teams; and utilizing technologies including Python and AWS Lambda. Telecommuting permissible 2 to 3 times per week; must live within commuting distance.

Telecommuting Permissible. COVID vaccine optional – reasonable accommodations for medical or religious reasons considered.

Salary: $190,000 - $230,000.

Send resume to: Erika Frias, People Operations Generalist, Sentry, 45 Fremont Street, Floor 8, San Francisco, CA 94105 or e-mail erika.frias@sentry.io.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role