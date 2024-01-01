About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for an Senior Integrated Marketing Manager to design, execute, and measure integrated campaigns that drive top of funnel acquisition and pipeline.

This is a highly cross functional role on the demand generation team, working alongside digital marketing, events, sales, creative, and product marketing to define each campaign’s scope, and drive them to completion. You’ll report on campaign performance and provide insights to help guide the direction of future campaigns.

In this role you will

Craft, launch and measure the impact of highly segmented, multi-channel marketing campaigns to drive new acquisition and pipeline

Collaborate with sales & marketing leaders on campaign strategy/goals, including selecting targets, segmentation, messaging, tactic mix, and campaign strategy

Execute account-based marketing strategies and personalized experiences, aiding in sales enablement efforts for campaign outreach as needed

Maintain monthly campaign calendars and support day-to-day operations to orchestrate alignment across teams, segments, and deadlines

Help manage and communicate about spending and planned budget allocations

Partner with digital marketing to drive top of funnel acquisition for target audiences

Facilitate campaign retrospectives to educate, collaborate, and share results to the broader marketing team

You’ll love this job if you

Think about yourself as the CMO of your own campaign: you value planning, you are analytical, strategic and drive team alignment

Enjoy cross team collaboration, especially with sales, product marketing and product

Love the many challenges (and rewards) of marketing to a developer audience

Are a Marketing equilibrist, balancing planning with action, budget with results, paid with organic acquisition…

Are a humble leader and mentor sharing best practices and feedback, excited about the team growth and success

Qualifications

4-6 years of demand generation/ABM experience, ideally within a B2B or PLG business model

Experience working closely with a software development process and/or familiarity with developer teams. Bonus points for being a developer in a past life

Self-starter attitude, preemptively identifying and handling risks, raising issues when needed to remove blockers

Ability to synthesize business objectives, create a well-aligned Integrated Campaign strategy and execution plans with clearly defined metrics and KPIs

Ability to prioritize competing opportunities and balance customer needs versus business priorities

Strong presentation, problem-solving, analytical, and budget management skills

Hybrid work schedule for in-person collaboration on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $160,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

