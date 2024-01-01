Senior Product Designer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is seeking a highly technical and developer focused Product Designer to join our team in San Francisco or Seattle. Your designs will help developers ship higher-quality and more performant apps with confidence. You will work alongside a senior team of product managers, engineers and designers to create product experiences that set us apart from our competitors.

This role is highly technical and requires a deep understanding of common developer workflows. Developers turned designers, take note: if you've got domain experience and can talk frontend and backend, from application down to the function, this may be the role for you. We are a small but mighty team of designers from companies such as Gusto, Square, Spotify, GitHub, and more. Sure, we're an elite squad of problem solvers and dot connectors, but we don't let that go to our heads.

In this role you will

Have a huge impact by designing core improvements to the largest and most popular parts of Sentry

Collaborate closely with a tight-knit group of designers that meet weekly to share work, thoughts, opinions and general rantings

Contribute to our component library and design documentation

Help developers across the globe be more efficient by maximizing signal and limiting noise

Be instrumental in creating a consistent look and feel throughout our products

Help define systems to enable our design and frontend teams to be more efficient and collaborative

You’ll love this job

Love making the lives of engineers and/or your fellow designers easier

Enjoy working cross-functionally and building out features alongside developers and product teams

Respect the value of design constraints but enjoy pushing their limits

Are a strong advocate for UX, UI and visual design

Are passionate about open source and wouldn't mind more green boxes on your contribution graph

Qualifications

5+ years of product design experience, or a portfolio that can trick us into believing so (a link to a portfolio or relevant work is required)

Frontend experience with HTML/CSS and an understanding of how to design for the web

Impeccable taste and knack for attention to detail

Experience with conducting user interviews and parsing results

Experience with Figma or other modern design tools

Experience with reducing complex concepts into approachable workflows

Bonus: Familiarity with Javascript frameworks like React or experience with templating engines

Bonus: An active GitHub profile and/or contributions to open source projects

Bonus: Experience with SVG, specifically for data visualization

Bonus: Experience with version control

Nice to haves: You've designed and built tools apart of small teams in the past You are familiar with the developer process and workflow, and what annoys them Struggle with identifying as an Engineer or a Designer on your LinkedIn profile

Hybrid work schedule for in-person collaboration on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For roles considered remote, this will not apply

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $155,000 to $170,000 USD. successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role