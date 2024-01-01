Technical Content Marketer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a talented Technical Content Manager to join the marketing team to help lead our content strategy on our core. If you know your way around reaching technical personas like software developers and have a knack for organization and SEO, we want you on board. You’ll be responsible for crafting and connecting engaging content and defining a content strategy for all teams to rally around to ultimately increase awareness, drive traffic, signups, and revenue.

In this role you will

Improve operational efficiency of other teams by owning editing, staging, publishing of blogs, case studies, guides, ebooks, scripts, and other technical content

Work cross-functionally to understand company messaging and strategic initiatives, to shape content strategy

Collaborate with designers, developers, and other content creators to envision and build new content formats. You think about content beyond the long form, and strive to invent new content experiences to tell a story

Develop and maintain an editorial calendar and ensure the team is executing against timelines

Edit, proofread, and improve writers’ posts, ensuring on-time and consistent content delivery schedule

Work with SEO contractors to optimize content and improve topical authority and discoverability for priority searches on different channels

Manage and optimize the various content sources across internal teams and external writers

Improve Sentry’s content link tree across our engineering blog, docs, resources, and main blog by using best practices like the hub & spoke content strategy

Collaborate with marketing and design teams to plan and develop high-quality site content, style, and layout

Bonus points for a mastery of in-product, ad copy, landing page, or sales sequence messaging

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment

Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience

Qualifications

5+ years B2B Content/marketing experience working with a technical persona

Experience working closely with a software development process and/or familiarity for developer teams. Bonus points for being a developer in a past life

Strong understanding of developer ecosystems, programming languages & frameworks (JS, Java, C#, PHP, and Python), and their communities

Ability to prioritize competing opportunities and balance customer needs versus business priorities

Have a proven track record of developing content strategies, executing against timelines, and driving proven organic growth

Stellar written and verbal communication skills

A pinch of snark, sass, and humor. 2 cups of flexibility. A heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility

Hybrid work schedule for in-person collaboration on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For roles considered remote, this will not apply

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $129,000 to $139,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

