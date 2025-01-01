Senior Technical Documentation Writer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a senior-level technical documentation writer to join our Developer Experience team, representing docs.Your day-to-day will consist of testing core product functionality, and using it to write and maintain product documentation. Your content will ensure that millions of developers are able to quickly get started and use Sentry. You’ll also be thinking about how to best structure new and existing content to make docs easy to navigate and consume. This role will often reach across disciplines and work in collaboration with the engineering, product, and/or design teams.

Because Sentry is open-source, a part of your time will be spent responding to our open-source community and looking over their submissions to the docs in GitHub.

In this role you will

Manage the documentation process, including version control and publication, using documentation tools and platforms such as Markdown and Git.

Conduct thorough reviews of existing documentation to improve clarity, accuracy, and usability.

Keep up with product changes and work with engineers/product managers and the marketing team to ensure docs reflect these changes.

Contribute to the development and execution of the documentation strategy, ensuring content is user-centric and aligns with the overall product strategy.

You’ll love this job if you

Love getting hands on with software, studying and learning functionality, and ensuring it can be well understood by others.

Obsess over creating fast paths to success for technical teams looking to build and run software.

Enjoy writing, editing, and updating technical documentation for a software developer audience, including product and SDK guides, API documentation, tutorials, and best practices.

Enjoy work closely with engineers, product managers, and support teams to learn product functionality, gather feedback, and educate others.

Are a natural at gathering feedback from internal and external users, and using it to continuously improve Sentry’s documentation.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent.

Excellent written English skills and a demonstrated ability to explain complicated technical concepts clearly.

Hands-On experience with application development, programming bootcamps, or computer science programs.

8+ years of relevant experience; bonus if it’s in software, platform engineering, or documentation-writing.

High-level understanding of the software development process.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $170,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

