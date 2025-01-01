Software Engineer, Issue Processing

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Software Engineer on Sentry’s Issues team, you’ll join a cross-functional team of engineers responsible for our most used product experience. This is a high-impact role; Errors and Issues are the main entry point for users to Sentry. We build and maintain features including: issue detection and search, error grouping, and issue workflows as well as status updates and many of their downstream effects. In this role you will also help define the future direction of a product that is loved by millions of developers worldwide.

Collaborating directly with other teams throughout the company, presenting to our backend technical steering committee, establishing ownership of a feature set and growing your technical skills are just a few of the other activities you can expect from this role.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using Django (Python) in our open-source codebase.

Have opportunities to work on high-impact projects that touch the entire stack: understanding the event ingestion pipeline; delving into search and storage systems; and surfacing that data to our customers on our backend and frontend codebases (did we mention that almost all of them are open-source?).

Work closely with product management and the team to define, implement and ship new features.

Build tests and set up monitoring for your work to maintain a high engineering standard for Sentry.

Collaborate with technical writing staff to create user-focused documentation that supports new product features.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows.

Are highly detail oriented but know how to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly.

Are excited to roll up your sleeves to dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the recognition of your counterparts.

Relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base.

Qualifications

2+ years professional engineering experience.

1+ year of experience with Python and Django or similar web framework.

Familiarity with Rust or other system-level programming language is a plus.

Familiarity with TypeScript or JavaScript is a plus.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $145,000 to $165,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

