Senior Developer Relations Advocate

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Are you someone who loves tinkering with the newest features in your favorite products? Do you enjoy taking the next random JavaScript framework for a spin and figuring out how to make it tick? Do you get just as excited teaching people how to “do the thing” as you get about doing it yourself? Developer Experience at Sentry lives in the intersection of shipping really cool products and getting developers set up to use them.

If you’re someone who is confident in partnering with Product and Engineering to test and ship the latest features, not afraid to jump in with Sales solve problems for our biggest (and smallest) customers, and excited to help our Marketing teams to extend authentic technical content across multiple mediums and communities, this is the job for you.

In Dev Experience at Sentry, we engage with the challenges facing technical communities, to support developers and provide feedback to the engineering and product teams.

A senior advocate in this role should be confident to “come with an answer”, create content and/or execution plans, and go execute.

In this role you will

Build content, experiences, and demos that speed up the time to “Whoa… that’s pretty cool!” for Sentry users.

Have a point of view and aren’t shy about expressing it. You get your energy from both knowing the latest trends and having a POV on which ones to ignore. Who’s working on something interesting, who influences the conversation, and who’s going to help drive the conversation forward - while linking all this back to the core problems that Sentry is solving.

Have an ear to the street. You get excited about consolidating insights from gaps in the developer product world, cool or interesting marketing topics, and provide useful insights to shape our product and marketing direction.

Get how to draw concentric circles around the topics that are most relevant to the core customer’s problems and where they intersect with Sentry’s world including: product experience, code-level observability, and connecting the dots between errors, performance, and metrics.

Ride shot-gun with Engineering, Product, Design, Sales engineering, Business Ops, and nearly every function in Marketing from Comms to Product Marketing to develop the best content and great product narratives.

You’ll love this job if you

Are someone who loves taking new features for a spin, learning how they tick, and testing them against your own projects.

Are an educator, a builder, and a human router. And you know that the best way to get people excited about your product is to show, not sell, through cool concepts, useful technical tutorials, and by bringing brilliant people together.

Are a prolific (and good) writer who understands how to tell a useful and relevant story in 30 words as well as weave together questions to panelists for 30 minutes.

Get excited when you hear that your job is to do ⅓ of each: Educating through useful and timely content + building community through live and virtual gatherings + Being customer-to-product influence.

Listen as much as you talk. And you know how to build a community organically by lifting up and promoting others that you can spot as subject-matter experts or organizations that we want to be associated with supporting.

Qualifications

5+ years as a developer and 3+ years in an advocacy or educational role such as developer relations/evangelism, creating technical content, leading a community of developers via forums or events.

You have 3+ examples of technical educational content aimed for professional developers (e.g. tutorial, video series, blog series, course).

At least one example of your own dedicated blogs, forum or sites with a developer-focused audience and can speak to how you measured success and what promotional mechanisms you used to drive top of funnel visibility.

At least one project using a common modern development language or framework.

Have a proven track record in understanding ROI, reporting and analytics, including understanding metrics for community engagement.

You have been an active member and contributor of technical communities, on any platform (e.g. Discord, Stack Overflow, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok).

Ability to prioritize competing opportunities and balance customer needs versus business priorities.

Stellar written and verbal communication skills.

A down-to-earth attitude and dry sense of humor are a huge plus.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $190,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

