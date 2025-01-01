About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a talented Renewals Manager who can quickly ramp up on our product offerings, customer engagement model and renewal processes. If you have previous experience renewing 100+ contracts per quarter and you haven’t broken a sweat, we want you on our team. This is an individual contributor role where you’ll be responsible for managing all aspects of the renewal process for a defined set of Customers to ensure on-time renewals and continuous access to Sentry products and services. The keys to success in this role are close collaboration with our Account Executives and Customer Success team, adhering to a structured process, exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and extreme ownership of your renewals.

In this role you will

Manage all aspects of the subscription renewal process for a defined set of Customers to ensure on-time renewals and continuous access to Sentry products and services.

Collaborate with the assigned Customer Success Manager and Account Executive to develop and execute the renewals strategy, managing contraction or churn risk in the business.

Work in partnership with the Account Executives when expansion opportunities are identified, ensuring that the right sales resources are engaged to maximize growth within the account.

Engage the right Customer and/or Reseller contact(s) to identify Customer requirements and uncover roadblocks to ensure on-time renewal execution.

Provide timely proposals and quotes in line with terms of Customer and/or partner agreements.

Work closely with finance and legal teams to ensure all contracts meet customer and Sentry needs.

Track and maintain customer data and renewal status updates in Sentry systems, including Salesforce.

Maintain and report an accurate weekly forecast of renewal bookings for your assigned renewals, including any risks or potential late renewals.

Work on assigned projects and take initiative to improve the way our team operates

In addition to managing all aspects of the renewal process, you will also support our AEs and CSMs by preparing renewal quotes and providing other back-end tasks (e.g. working with legal to update contracts).

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy both collaborating with the account teams and the autonomy of managing your own book of business.

Thrive on meeting deadlines on a daily basis and find great satisfaction in closing deals.

Qualifications

5+ years experience managing B2B SaaS renewals at high volumes (75+ renewals per quarter).

Good with numbers, legal agreements, and attention to detail.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

High activity level, enthusiastic, self-motivated, tenacious.

Ability to uncover procurement contacts, processes and timelines.

Strong communication and follow-up skills.

Experience using Salesforce to manage opportunity lifecycle.

Extraordinary time and process management skills, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

Ability to work with multiple dynamic teams in a fast-paced environment.

Must have a follow up mindset with a proactive approach and a high level of communication.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is 94,000 to 134,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

