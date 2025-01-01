About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our growing Sales team. As a member of our SDR team, you’ll hit the ground running and provide a real and lasting impact to our sales team. You will help our fast-growing company build on the thousands of companies around the world using (and loving) Sentry. We invest heavily in your training, coaching, and growth for a successful career in selling. If you’re a self-driven, tenacious person who’s excited for the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment, we’d love to speak with you!

In this role you will

Qualify inbound marketing leads for our Account Executive team

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales to execute lead generation campaigns

Conduct discovery calls with prospective customers

Set meetings with key contacts and schedule introductions with the Account Executives

Document customer interactions for reporting and tracking purposes in SFDC

You’ll love this job if you are

Motivated by a career in sales

Passionate about delivering a great customer experience to a technical community

Results-driven and takes initiative

Collaborative and team-oriented

Excited about working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Qualifications

Track record of hitting and exceeding goals

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; you’ll often be the first impression of Sentry a company gets

Strong technical aptitude and the ability to become fluent in Sentry’s technology and the industry

Flexibility (ability to work across different time zones) and ability to think quickly on your feet

Nice to have: Knowledge of Sentry, Application Performance Monitoring, and developer workflows Strong academic background 1-3 years of experience in a successful sales organization



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $67,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role