Senior Software Engineer, Codecov

About the Role

We're looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join the Coverage team at Sentry. In this role, you’ll serve as a technical leader, driving the architecture and execution of backend systems that power Codecov. Your work will shape the developer experience for thousands of engineering teams.

You'll collaborate cross-functionally with engineering, product, and design to deliver performant, reliable, and scalable systems — all in service of making code coverage insightful, actionable, and integrated into the developer workflow.

The Coverage team owns the data ingestion, processing, storage, and external notification pipelines for the Codecov product. This includes building tools and infrastructure that are both internally critical and externally visible.

If you’ve ever:

Seen a Codecov comment on a pull request

Used the Codecov CLI

Uploaded a coverage report

Then you’ve interacted with the work of the Coverage team.

In this role you will

Lead technically challenging projects that touch every layer of our stack

Drive the architectural vision and execution of high-performing backend systems for a seamless developer experience

Collaborate with engineering teams, product managers, and other stakeholders to align technical strategy and business goals

Lead the design and implementation of scalable, reliable backend systems to handle our ever-growing capacity

Provide technical guidance, mentorship, and support to the engineering team

Foster the adoption of best practices, design patterns, and cutting-edge technologies to keep our systems competitive and innovative

Engage with cross-functional teams, advocating for engineering needs and promoting a strong engineering culture

Tackle performance and reliability challenges in some of our most mission critical systems.

You'll love this job if you

Enjoy working on both complex scale issues on the platform and delivering new products to users

Have deep empathy for developers and a passion for helping to alleviate their pain points

Thrive in cross-functional environments, partnering with team members from diverse backgrounds to deliver the best solutions possible

Are a natural prioritizer, and find enjoyment in ensuring that everyone is contributing toward the same goals.

Have strong technical leadership skills, with an ability to guide, influence, and grow a team towards common goals

Enjoy a collaborative atmosphere and excel in a team that values open communication and mutual support.

Thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where every day brings new challenges and opportunities.

Are always eager to tackle complex problems with innovative, user-focused solutions.

Qualifications

7+ years of software development experience in designing, extending, and maintaining high-volume, mission-critical systems with a focus on performance and reliability

Minimum of 3 years in a senior role, guiding junior engineers through mentorship, task delegation, and conducting code reviews

Demonstrated success in architecting and delivering in a high-performing software engineering organization, valuing quality work and attention to detail

Proficiency with Python, Django, Rust, and PostgreSQL is strongly preferred, but not required

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

