About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Ready to put your stamp on the future of developer support? Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster. As our Head of Global Technical Support, you won't just be leading a team; you'll be a key architect of a support experience that's as innovative as our products. We're looking for a leader to help us build and execute the vision and strategy for a support organization that combines a world-class support team with cutting edge AI technology to transform the customer experience and drive increased product value. This is a great opportunity to iterate with emerging AI technology, introduce new product feedback processes, identify and nurture top talent, build on Sentry's already vibrant culture to create a fun and challenging environment where teamwork thrives, and everyone is passionate about delighting our customers. You'll oversee day-to-day support operations, jump in on escalations and incidents, and provide the kind of product insights that can only come from a team that lives and breathes thousands of customer interactions. If you're excited to build, lead, and innovate, this is the role for you.

In this role you will

Manage, develop, and lead Sentry’s global support team made up of a Technical Support Team in Europe and two teams of Technical Support Engineers and Customer Service Representatives in North America, responsible for supporting Sentry’s 100,000+ Customers.

Collaborate with Sentry leadership to develop and execute a comprehensive vision and strategy for global technical support, with a strong emphasis on expanding support’s scope and impact, leveraging data and AI to improve the customer experience, developing Sentry product experts, and bubbling up trending product insights.

Continue to expand the scope and impact of the support org to deliver more value; examples are increased engagement with sales led customers, 24x7 support, social/Discord support etc.

Establish, monitor, and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure the team is delivering responsive, expert-level support.

Champion the voice of the customer, providing invaluable insights to the product and engineering teams based on the thousands of customer interactions handled by the support team.

Effectively integrate our Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) program with AI

Identify resource needs, create and execute on a hiring plan, and ensure the successful onboarding and continuous professional development of all team members.

Act as a point of escalation for high priority customer issues and incidents, providing leadership and guidance to ensure swift resolution.

Foster and build upon Sentry's strong culture to create a challenging and fun work environment that promotes teamwork and a genuine passion for delighting customers.

You'll love this job if you

Are passionate about customers’ experience and their success using Sentry.

Geek out on the technical problems Sentry solves for customers.

Strongly believe that support has the best insights on how to improve the products and love advocating on behalf of customers

See the potential in people and love developing people and building great teams.

Are excited by the possibility of leveraging AI to transform the legacy Support model.

Naturally volunteer to lead initiatives to address the most critical, challenging problems.

Qualifications

8+ years of experience in a technical support management role, with at least 3 years in a leadership capacity managing managers.

Coding experience.

Proven experience building and scaling a support organization for a high-growth B2B highly technical SaaS solution.

A deep understanding of the software development lifecycle and the tools used by modern engineering teams.

Demonstrated experience with AI in a support context, including implementing and optimizing AI-powered support tools and workflows.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to use data to drive decisions and measure success.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with customers, team members, and senior leadership.

A passion for problem-solving and a track record of successfully managing complex customer escalations.

Experience with ticketing systems (e.g., Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud) and other support-related tools.

A Bachelor's degree in a technical field or equivalent practical experience.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $185,000 to $240,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

