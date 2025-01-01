Senior Software Engineer (JavaScript), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About this role

Are you ready to redefine the future of JavaScript development? Are you a seasoned JavaScript expert who gets a thrill from tackling complex challenges across the entire JavaScript ecosystem? Do you believe that AI can be a powerful partner in crafting elegant, high-impact code? If you're ready to leave the mundane behind and join a team that's shaping the tools used by millions of developers globally, we've got an opportunity for you at Sentry.

This isn't your typical Senior Software Engineer position. As a key member of our growing JavaScript SDK team, you'll be at the forefront of innovation, working on everything from our cutting-edge SDKs for the browser, React, Node.js, and Next.js, to essential build & CLI tools, and so much more. You won't just be maintaining code; you'll be pushing the boundaries of what's possible in developer tooling.

In this role you will

Join our JavaScript SDK team and get ready to build the future. You'll be at the forefront, working on:

A Universe of JavaScript Challenges: Dive deep into our extensive suite of JavaScript SDKs, with a special focus on our feature-rich Next.js SDK. Your work will directly empower millions of developers to build better, more reliable software

End-to-End Ownership: We believe in giving our engineers the autonomy to see their vision through. You'll have the freedom to plan, implement, and ship your code, from writing robust unit and integration tests to crafting crystal-clear documentation that educates both our team and our customers

The AI-Powered Developer Experience: We're committed to leveraging the latest advancements to work smarter, not harder. You'll utilize AI tools to supercharge your productivity and focus on what truly matters: solving complex problems and delivering exceptional value

A Voice in the Open-Source Community: We're passionate about open source – it's in our DNA. You'll have the chance to collaborate with influential organizations and committees such as TC39 and the OpenTelemetry SIG, representing Sentry and helping to steer the future of JavaScript standards

Direct Impact and Connection: Say goodbye to layers of bureaucracy. You'll be on the front lines, assisting our Customer Operations team to squash critical bugs and interacting directly with our vibrant user base on GitHub and at industry conferences

You’ll love this role if you

Are a craftsperson who takes immense pride in building features that are not only functional but a delight to use

Are a developer at heart, driven to create exceptional tools for your peers.

Thrive in a modern, fast-paced environment where rapid iteration and shipping code are celebrated

Are excited about contributing to a globally recognized open-source project full-time.

Flourish in a collaborative setting, surrounded by thoughtful engineers who inspire each other to new heights

Qualifications

8y+ years of experience as a Software Engineer, web developer, or a similar role

Deep expertise in developing web applications, libraries, or SDKs using TypeScript/JavaScript

Hands-on experience with Next.js

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English

You're based in San Francisco or are excited about the prospect of relocating to this thriving tech hub

Bonus points for:

A history of contributing to or maintaining open-source libraries

Experience engaging with open-source committees or working groups

If you're ready to make your mark on the developer world, work with cutting-edge technology, and be a part of a company that's as invested in your growth as you are, we encourage you to apply.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

