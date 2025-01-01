Engineering Manager, SRE

About the role

As the Engineering Manager of the Site Reliability team, you’ll lead an ensemble of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) ensuring resilience in Sentry’s products as it scales. The SRE team monitors production and owns the incident management process to keep critical systems highly available. They influence the engineering culture by promoting operational principles (i.e. SLOs) and infrastructure design principles that have been validated in production. Product engineering teams work closely with SREs to make sure they release quality products and features.

You’ll work closely with your team and collaborate with other engineering functions to build valuable features that contribute towards achieving our business goals. You’ll inspire and cultivate a strong team identity by conducting individualized mentoring and keeping everyone accountable for operational duties and project deliverables. You’ll be instrumental in evolving the remit of SRE to meet the needs of engineering as Sentry grows.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated SREs

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Participate in quarterly planning sessions to help the team develop achievable milestones

Communicate deliverable outcomes to engineering, product, and design

Contribute to Sentry’s cloud strategy

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

Be part of the escalation path for our on-call, possibly being on-call when needed

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and helping other engineers grow

Take challenges that you don't see every day, daily

Like developing processes to help the team reduce toil

Get excited about converting learnings from incidents to actions that make engineering better

Enjoy working in a team of SREs who are passionate about constantly improving how we operate

Qualifications

5+ years of industry experience in software engineering

2+ years of people management experience with a strong technical foundation

Experience working with distributed systems in Cloud environments (AWS, GCP, or Azure)

Experience with tools that manage systems including Terraform, Kubernetes, Salt, and Envoy

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Bonus points if you have experience managing SRE teams globally

Live in the Toronto, Canada area or are willing to relocate

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $189,000 to $222,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

