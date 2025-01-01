Engineering Manager, SRE

About the role
As the Engineering Manager of the Site Reliability team, you’ll lead an ensemble of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) ensuring resilience in Sentry’s products as it scales. The SRE team monitors production and owns the incident management process to keep critical systems highly available. They influence the engineering culture by promoting operational principles (i.e. SLOs) and infrastructure design principles that have been validated in production. Product engineering teams work closely with SREs to make sure they release quality products and features.
You’ll work closely with your team and collaborate with other engineering functions to build valuable features that contribute towards achieving our business goals. You’ll inspire and cultivate a strong team identity by conducting individualized mentoring and keeping everyone accountable for operational duties and project deliverables. You’ll be instrumental in evolving the remit of SRE to meet the needs of engineering as Sentry grows.
In this role you will
Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated SREs
Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges
Participate in quarterly planning sessions to help the team develop achievable milestones
Communicate deliverable outcomes to engineering, product, and design
Contribute to Sentry’s cloud strategy
Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values
Be part of the escalation path for our on-call, possibly being on-call when needed
You’ll love this job if you
Enjoy mentoring and helping other engineers grow
Take challenges that you don't see every day, daily
Like developing processes to help the team reduce toil
Get excited about converting learnings from incidents to actions that make engineering better
Enjoy working in a team of SREs who are passionate about constantly improving how we operate
Qualifications
5+ years of industry experience in software engineering
2+ years of people management experience with a strong technical foundation
Experience working with distributed systems in Cloud environments (AWS, GCP, or Azure)
Experience with tools that manage systems including Terraform, Kubernetes, Salt, and Envoy
Good written and spoken English communication skills
Bonus points if you have experience managing SRE teams globally
Live in the Toronto, Canada area or are willing to relocate
Please note the following:
Visa sponsorship is not available for this position
This is a full-time position
The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $189,000 to $222,000. A successful candidate's actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate's work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry's employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate's position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company's benefit plans/programs.