About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the team

The People function consists of the talent acquisition, people operations, and workplace experience teams. Together, we are responsible for ensuring that Sentry attracts, retains, and activates the highest quality talent to do the best work of their lives. We are committed to helping Sentry mature and grow without succumbing to overburdensome “big company” processes. We are currently seeking a People Operations Generalist to join our team in Vienna, Austria, reporting to our U.S.-based Head of HR.

If you're passionate about people, culture, and operations, and you’re excited by the idea of being the go-to person for all things People Operations in a fast-moving, global environment, this role is for you. This position requires a high level of autonomy, empathy, and cultural fluency, not only with the local Austrian/European context, but also with how to operate smoothly within a company headquartered in the U.S.

In this role you will

Support day-to-day People Ops functions in the Vienna office, across the entire employee lifecycle including onboarding/offboarding, benefits, leaves, payroll coordination, immigration and HRIS administration etc. You will also provide support for our Amsterdam office and potential future locations in the EMEA region

Collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders, including Payroll, Legal, Finance, IT, Talent Acquisition and Workplace to ensure accurate data exchange and efficient operations

Partner with global People & Legal teams to navigate cross-border people processes and maintain compliance with federal, state, provincial, and local employment laws and regulations

Use HR data and metrics to steer strategic decision-making and drive improvement

Contribute to the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures, as well as improving and localizing People programs

Be the cultural steward of the Vienna office, fostering inclusion, trust, and connection within a close-knit team while aligning with Sentry’s global values

Lead with a proactive mindset, surfacing issues, proposing solutions, and helping shape the future of how Sentry supports its teams globally

Serve as a key partner to our Workplace team and provide backup coverage for the Vienna office when needed

You’ll love this job if you:

Enjoy having an impact at both the local and global level, especially in environments that feel more like startups than large enterprises

Find joy in helping your local client groups (managers and employees) succeed

Enjoy the freedom to own your function while being part of a supportive, high-trust global People team. Enjoy collaborating with global HR counterparts

Have a bias towards action

Appreciate direct communication and want to be part of a fun and fast-paced environment where your voice and ideas will be heard

Qualifications

At least 5 years of progressive human resources/people operations experience, with experience managing the full employee lifecycle, including onboarding/offboarding, benefits, leaves, payroll coordination, immigration and HRIS administration, as well as strong working knowledge of Austrian labor law and employment practices within Austria

You are tech-savvy and can learn new systems quickly (experience with tools like Notion, JIRA, and Lattice or similar is a plus)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both German and English to effectively support employees and collaborate with stakeholders

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional and cross geo-teams and external partners, ensuring seamless communication and operations management

Must be based in the Vienna area or willing to relocate. Must be willing to work in-office, a minimum of 3 days a week (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday)

Willing to travel occasionally to our offices in Amsterdam and the United States

You understand the nuances of working across time zones and are comfortable operating in a global organization with a U.S.-based HQ

Bachelor’s Degree in human resources, business or related field preferred

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 42,882-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement. The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 60,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

