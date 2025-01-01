Senior Software Engineer, Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer on our Platform team, you'll collaborate with a talented group of engineers to advance the foundational systems that power all of Sentry’s functionality! You'll be working on our next generation of purpose-built stateful systems — such as the open-source Objectstore. Imagine optimizing for ever greater scale, designing bulletproof and highly available systems, and pioneering new solutions that keep Sentry at the forefront of application monitoring. We build the backbone that lets developers focus on what matters most.

You'll be instrumental in building and scaling the core infrastructure that powers Sentry's data ingestion. You will interface directly with engineers from all teams at Sentry, tackle complex engineering challenges, and contribute significantly to open-source projects that help developers worldwide.

In this role you will

Design, build, and operate scalable systems that store and process mission-critical data from customer applications

Collaborate with platform and product engineering teams teams to identify and build powerful abstractions that enable everyone at Sentry to ship software at scale with ease

Solve intricate problems related to stateful systems, performance optimization, and high-throughput data processing

Leverage multiple programming languages and technologies — primarily Rust and Python — to address critical system-level challenges

Ensure the correctness and maintainability of your work through comprehensive unit and integration testing, complemented by clear documentation for colleagues and customers

Partner with Infrastructure teams to architect resilient and fault-tolerant solutions that meet the highest operational standards

Contribute to the stability and operational health of our services by participating in an on-call rotation

You’ll love this job if you

Like building abstractions that make complex infrastructure easier for others to use

Are motivated by designing systems that balance flexibility with best practices for stability

Are enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute full-time to impactful open-source projects (like our core Sentry product)

Get excited about joining an agile crew where engineers iterate quickly, and challenge and inspire each other to constantly level up

Qualifications

5+ years of software engineering experience, with background in distributed systems, data infrastructure, or streaming applications

Proficiency in a programming language such as Rust, Python, or Go. We primarily use Rust and Python, but experience in similar languages is valuable

Experience building and operating systems in cloud environments such as Kubernetes, AWS, or GCP

Experience building durable services with graceful degradation and self-healing infrastructure, such as through load balancing, redundancy and fail-overs, data replication, and similar

Beneficial: experience with cloud and object storage, distributed databases, or caching systems

Good written and spoken English communication skills

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 95,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

