About the Role

We’re looking for a Senior GTM Recruiter to help scale the teams that bring Sentry to the world. In this role, you’ll own full-cycle recruiting for revenue-driving functions—partnering closely with leaders across GTM to hire exceptional talent. You’ll combine strong business acumen with a candidate-first mindset, using data, storytelling, and thoughtful process to build teams that grow with us. If you thrive in fast-moving environments, value craft in recruiting, and want to directly shape how Sentry grows, this role is for you!

You'll love this job if:

You like experimenting, executing & iterating upon the latest recruitment strategies at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel

You find yourself geeking out on data and metrics, using data to inform your strategies, priorities and tracking metrics at every stage to optimize your process

You love building effective strategic partnerships; with candidates and with the teams you are supporting, taking a consultative approach in order to built trust consistently and quickly

You are looking to be part of a team where your work will have high visibility and impact on the growth on the organization

In this role you will:

Manage & drive full-cycle recruiting for various business teams - supporting departments across non-technical & technical roles for the GTM org

Influence, guide, and coach hiring teams on hiring & interviewing best practices in order to create world class equitable processes

Develop creative sourcing & outreach strategies to engage with passive candidates from a variety of sources and communities: online and internal databases, employee referrals, events, networking, and research

Continue building a world-class candidate experience in partnership with our Talent Team, Hiring Managers, and Key Stakeholders

Collaborate with the team to standardize our interview process to reflect our culture and values

Qualifications:

You have 5-8 years of experience in a full-cycle recruiting role with experience hiring world-class technical & nontechnical professionals in GTM (sales recruiting is a plus!)

You are data driven and prepared to utilize data to tell a story and make cases for solving problems, driving or iterating processes and refine your own execution

You are naturally curious - you would consider yourself a life long learner who asks questions and conducts independent research in order to execute at an elite level

You have the ability to think creatively and thrive in a fast-paced and ambiguous environment

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000- $175,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

