About the role

Sentry is looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our growing Sales team. As a member of our SDR team, you’ll hit the ground running and provide a real and lasting impact to our sales team. You will help our fast-growing company build on the thousands of companies around the world using (and loving) Sentry. We invest heavily in your training, coaching, and growth for a successful career in selling. If you’re a self-driven, tenacious person who’s excited for the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment, we’d love to speak with you!

In this role you will

Qualify inbound marketing leads for our Account Executive team

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales to execute lead generation campaigns

Conduct discovery calls with prospective customers

Set meetings with key contacts and schedule introductions with the Account Executives

Document customer interactions for reporting and tracking purposes in SFDC

You’ll love this job if you are

Motivated by a career in sales

Passionate about delivering a great customer experience to a technical community

Results-driven and takes initiative

Collaborative and team-oriented

Excited about working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Qualifications

Track record of hitting and exceeding goals

Excellent verbal and written communication skills; you’ll often be the first impression of Sentry a company gets

Strong technical aptitude and the ability to become fluent in Sentry’s technology and the industry

Flexibility (ability to work across different time zones) and ability to think quickly on your feet

Nice to have: Knowledge of Sentry, Application Performance Monitoring, and developer workflows Strong academic background 1-3 years of experience in a successful sales organization



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $67,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Apply For This Role