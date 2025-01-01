About the role
Sentry is looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our growing Sales team. As a member of our SDR team, you’ll hit the ground running and provide a real and lasting impact to our sales team. You will help our fast-growing company build on the thousands of companies around the world using (and loving) Sentry. We invest heavily in your training, coaching, and growth for a successful career in selling. If you’re a self-driven, tenacious person who’s excited for the opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment, we’d love to speak with you!
In this role you will
Qualify inbound marketing leads for our Account Executive team
Collaborate with Marketing and Sales to execute lead generation campaigns
Conduct discovery calls with prospective customers
Set meetings with key contacts and schedule introductions with the Account Executives
Document customer interactions for reporting and tracking purposes in SFDC
You’ll love this job if you are
Motivated by a career in sales
Passionate about delivering a great customer experience to a technical community
Results-driven and takes initiative
Collaborative and team-oriented
Excited about working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
Qualifications
Track record of hitting and exceeding goals
Excellent verbal and written communication skills; you’ll often be the first impression of Sentry a company gets
Strong technical aptitude and the ability to become fluent in Sentry’s technology and the industry
Flexibility (ability to work across different time zones) and ability to think quickly on your feet
Nice to have:
Knowledge of Sentry, Application Performance Monitoring, and developer workflows
Strong academic background
1-3 years of experience in a successful sales organization
The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $67,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.
