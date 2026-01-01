Sales Operations Manager

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

We're looking for a sharp, operationally-minded analyst to join our Sales Operations team and serve as a strategic right hand to sales leadership. This is a high-visibility role at the intersection of data, process, and go-to-market strategy — ideal for someone who has seen what good looks like at a fast-growing SaaS company and wants to help build it.

You'll own the analytical and operational infrastructure that keeps our sales organization running at full speed: from quota setting and territory design to forecast management and tech stack enablement. You'll also get exposure to high-impact special projects — new tool evaluations, reporting buildouts in Looker and Hex, and cross-functional initiatives that directly shape how we go to market.

We're also at an inflection point with AI — actively exploring and adopting AI-powered tools across our GTM motion. We're looking for someone who doesn't wait to be told to try something new; someone who experiments, finds what works, and brings it back to the team. You don't need to have done this before — you just need to be the kind of person who leans in.

If you're someone who loves digging into data, sweating the operational details, building the systems that scale a sales team, and finding ways to work smarter with AI — this role is for you.

In This Role You Will

Sales Planning & Strategy

Own sales capacity planning models to support headcount decisions and attainment projections

Lead quota setting processes — building models, analyzing historical performance, and partnering with leadership to finalize targets

Design and maintain territory assignments, ensuring balanced coverage and equitable opportunity distribution across the sales team

Forecasting & Analytics

Drive weekly forecast management

Build and deliver ad hoc analyses across pipeline health, bookings, renewals, quota attainment, and deal metrics

Partner with sales leadership to translate data into clear narratives and recommendations for QBRs, board prep, and internal reviews

Leverage AI tools to accelerate analysis, automate repetitive reporting tasks, and surface insights faster

Tech Stack & Enablement

Serve as the primary sales-facing point of contact for our revenue tech stack — fielding questions on account ownership, Gong Forecast/Engage, lead routing, and related tooling

Triage and resolve day-to-day system issues for sales reps, escalating to RevOps engineers or vendors as appropriate

Partner on new tool evaluations — from requirements gathering and vendor assessment to pilot design and rollout

Reporting & Special Projects

Contribute to building out our standardized reporting layer in Looker and Hex, creating dashboards that give sales leaders real-time visibility into performance

Own and execute special projects as assigned by sales leadership, ranging from process redesigns to cross-functional go-to-market initiatives

Actively evaluate and pilot AI-powered tools and workflows — identifying where automation or intelligence can remove friction for the sales team and ops function

You'll Love This Job If You

Get energized by turning ambiguous business questions into crisp, data-driven answers

Are naturally curious about AI and reach for it as a tool — not because someone told you to, but because you want to find the fastest path to a great answer

Like being the person sales reps and leaders come to when something is broken or needs to be figured out

Enjoy working across strategy and execution — you're just as comfortable building a model as you are running a weekly ops cadence

Thrive in fast-moving environments where you have to juggle multiple priorities and build while the plane is flying

Care about building things that last — documented processes, clean data, scalable systems

Want a seat at the table, not just a back-office role — you'll be shaping how a high-growth sales org operates

Qualifications

5–7 years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a closely related function

Background at early- to mid-stage B2B SaaS companies; experience navigating high-growth environments strongly preferred

Strong analytical skills — comfortable building quota models, capacity plans, and territory frameworks from scratch

Hands-on experience with core RevOps tooling: Salesforce (required), conversational intelligence (Gong or similar), Forecast management (Gong or Clari), Sales Engagement (Outreach, Gong Engage, Salesloft, etc), Routing (Leandata), Database enrichment ( Zoominfo, Clearbit, Lusha, etc)

Familiarity with BI and analytics tools (Looker, Hex, or similar) is a plus

Demonstrated ability to manage forecast processes and communicate findings to senior sales leadership

Genuine enthusiasm for AI tools and a track record of adopting new technology quickly — we don't expect prior AI expertise, but we do expect a mindset of continuous experimentation

Highly organized, detail-oriented, and able to manage competing priorities with minimal oversight

Strong communicator — you can simplify complex operational topics for non-technical audiences

Collaborative working style with a low-ego, high-ownership mentality

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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