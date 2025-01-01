Senior People Operations Business Partner

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the team

The People function consists of the talent acquisition, people operations, and workplace experience teams. Together, we are responsible for ensuring that Sentry attracts, retains, and activates the highest quality talent to do the best work of their lives. We are committed to helping Sentry mature and grow without succumbing to overburdensome “big company” processes. We are currently seeking a Senior People Business Partner to join our team in San Francisco, reporting to the Head of HR. The ideal candidate is self-directed, accountable, and able to create structure while working in undefined areas.

In this role you will

Serve as a strategic HR partner to leadership in various functions to drive operational excellence and team health, with a special focus on our Engineering, Product & Design org (EPD)

Ensure that managers have the tools, training, and support they need to hold their teams accountable and to keep those teams engaged and productive

Drive performance management processes, ensuring a focus on high performance, continuous feedback, and development, including the development of performance improvement plans as needed

Manage employee relations issues, conducting thorough and objective investigations and recommending appropriate resolutions.

Design and deliver focused and practical training programs that yield desired behavior

Analyze HR data and metrics to identify trends and provide insights to business leaders for informed decision-making.

Provide expert HR guidance and coaching to leaders on a wide range of HR topics, including organizational design, talent management, leadership development, employee relations, and performance management

Lead talent management initiatives for each function, including career pathing and skill development programs

Lead and participate in cross-functional HR projects and initiatives

Contribute to the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures

Provide thought leadership and support for our employee recognition programs

You’ll love this job if you:

Find joy in helping managers succeed

Enjoy earning the respect of seasoned leaders to influence how they lead their teams

Have a bias towards action

Appreciate direct communication

Take pride in your craft

Qualifications

At least 10 years of progressive people operations experience, with 5+ years of HR Business Partner or equivalent experience

Specific expertise supporting Engineering functions in tech environments

Effective communication and critical thinking skills

Data-driven analytical skills, experience working with people metrics to tell a story

Demonstrated past success in building and owning people programs, experience driving performance review processes in Lattice preferred

History of working with DEI initiatives preferred

Experience scaling through high-growth stages in a start-up environment

Strong consulting, coaching and facilitation skills

Demonstrated experience handling sensitive information with a high level of discretion and confidentiality.

Expertise in GSuite (Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Slides, Sheets etc.)

Proven capability in building high-quality Google Slides presentations that simplify data, highlight key insights, and tell a cohesive story.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $210,000-$240,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role