Senior Full-Stack Software Engineer, Codecov

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

At Sentry, we're excited to welcome a Senior Fullstack Engineer to the Coverage team, where you’ll play a central role in evolving the developer experience around code coverage and test analytics. This is an opportunity to work on a high-impact product used by thousands of engineering teams to ship higher-quality code, faster.

As a Senior Engineer on the Coverage team, you'll take ownership of critical areas of the Codecov product suite, including the:

New and growing Test Analytics platform , which helps teams identify slow, flaky, and failing tests — fast

Interactive dashboard that brings insights to life

Slack and VSCode extensions that embed coverage directly into developer workflows

Browser extension that enhances GitHub PR reviews

You’ll collaborate across product, design, and backend teams to build seamless, performant, and intuitive user experiences. Whether you’re refactoring a legacy view, designing a new API, or improving feedback loops through CI integrations, you’ll be empowered to own the full stack and shape the future of how teams test and ship code.

In this role you will

Lead development across both frontend and backend systems of the Codecov product

Own the architecture and implementation of key features in our coverage and Test Analytics platform

Improve developer workflows through integrations with GitHub, Slack, VSCode, and more

Champion performance, scalability, and reliability across the stack

Partner closely with design, product, and other engineering teams to turn ideas into working software

Serve as a technical leader and mentor.

Embrace the challenge of a fast-paced and ever-evolving tech landscape, where your adaptability and problem-solving skills will be your greatest assets.

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy leading full-stack projects and leaving your mark on widely-used developer tools.

Have a deep empathy for developers and a passion for helping to alleviate their pain points.

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible.

Are a natural prioritizer, and find enjoyment in ensuring that everyone is contributing toward the same goals.

Enjoy a collaborative atmosphere and excel in a team that values open communication and mutual support.

Thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where every day brings new challenges and opportunities.

Are always eager to tackle complex problems with innovative, user-focused solutions.

Qualifications

4+ Years of experience required.

Previous contributions as part of a high-performing software engineering organization.

Experience designing, extending, and maintaining high volume mission critical systems used by hundreds of thousands of end users.

Experience with Python, Rust, and React is preferred, but not required.

Experience with Django and PostgreSQL is nice to have, but also not required.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

