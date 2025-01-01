Enterprise Technical Customer Success Manager

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Our Customer Success Managers are instrumental in bringing the value of our products to our Customers around the world. You will contribute to building a next-generation customer success strategy that integrates proven best practices with innovative approaches, such as leveraging AI.

As a Senior Technical Enterprise Customer Success Manager, you'll leverage your discovery, problem-solving, and Sentry expertise to understand your Customers’ business and technical objectives and map them to Sentry use cases. With your Solutions Engineer, you'll educate Customers on Sentry's products and advice them of best practices to drive maximum value. Your goal is to build enduring relationships by helping Customers solve key problems, increase developer productivity, and enhance their end-user experience.

In this role you will

Learn how to use Sentry, our best practices and cement yourself as a trusted/strategic advisor with customers and drive the continued value of our products and services.

Take ownership of your book of business/portfolio and maintain long-term account health and strong relationships.

Work closely with the Renewals Manager for the Strategic portfolio, to ensure a successful renewal, identifying obstacles, and mitigate churn.

Work as a "pod" with your Solutions Engineer and Account Executive to educate the customer on our product feature-set to aid the customer in achieving their objectives.

Work cross-functionally with sales, solutions engineering, product, marketing, and our C-suite to execute Executive Business Reviews, build detailed Strategic Customer Success Plans, while establishing critical goals for expansion.

Establish regular cadence with customers throughout their life cycle, garner customer champions to advocate for Sentry, use metrics to analyze and document customer's usage of Sentry's product.

Advocate customer product needs, feedback, and issues cross-departmentally and program-manage customer expectations.

Work closely with your dedicated Account Executive to craft innovative, successful, repeatable, strategies to expand your reach within your portfolio.

Navigate complex Org mapping to identify and target engineering teams not using our product.

Consistently meet and exceed ARR targets for Renewals and Expansions as a Pod.

You’ll love this job if you

Naturally possess a high level of empathy and pay close attention to the needs of Customers.

Are solutions-oriented and feel accomplished when Customers are successful.

Are technically curious and enjoy interfacing and working collaboratively with engineers.

Are a clear and confident communicator -- comfortable both writing and speaking to executives at startups to the Fortune 500 and coordinating cross-functionally with internal teams and leadership.

Are comfortable in a fast-paced environment that requires strong time-management skills and collaboration with our technical and business teams.

Have a strong desire to become an expert with Sentry’s products.

Enjoy driving continuous product value with a strategic and creative mindset.

Have a technical aptitude for understanding software development practices and tooling.

Qualifications

At least 5 years of Customer Success, Solution Engineering or Consulting experience with a B2B SaaS solution for technical users.

Strong understanding of modern SW development practices and tools (e.g. CI/CD, API’s, microservices, front-end vs. back-end development).

Experience with CRM tools like Salesforce and Gong.

You have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and a dedication to ongoing learning.

Plus: Experience developing code or writing scripts.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $198,000 to $210,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

