Senior Software Engineer (JavaScript), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As an engineer on our Javascript SDK team, you'll join a cross-functional division of software engineers who are responsible for the client-infrastructure operations of Sentry.

This includes building and maintaining our SDKs that are used to send events to the Sentry backend. You will also be involved in the design and evolution of the APIs used to ingest events into the backend.

In this role you will

Work in the client infrastructure team to improve and evolve our JavaScript SDKs

Collaborate with Infrastructure and SRE teams to build solutions that scale (we ingest over a billion events every day)

Work on the Next.js SDK, amongst others, which which is used by thousands of Next.js developers

Plan, implement and ship your code end to end - including unit and integration tests, as well as writing strong documentation to help educate both peers and customers

Assist Customer Operations to resolve live customer issues when bugs sneak into production caused by the SDKs

You’ll love this job if you

Take pride in building features that don't just work but are also delightful to use

Want to build a product by developers for developers

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Get excited about contributing to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Enjoy working with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Love to interact with your user base - whether it be on GitHub or in-person at conferences

Qualifications

5+ years as a Software Engineer and/or related role (e.g. web developer, SDK engineer)

Experience in developing web applications / libraries / SDKs with Typescript/Javascript

Experience with Next.js

Bonus points for experience working in open source committees, or in maintaining open source libraries

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Live in the Toronto, Canada area or are willing to relocate

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is CAD $185,000 to $211,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role