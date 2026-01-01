Forward Deployed Engineer

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role:

Forward Deployed Engineers at Sentry help our largest customers get real value from Sentry, from integrating the SDK to making sure the right alerts and issues reach the right people at the right time. This role is a Senior Solutions Engineer who goes further: you'll help us build Sentry's forward deployed motion.

That means working shoulder to shoulder with our most important customers, often inside their codebases and workflows, instead of advising from the outside. When a customer's problem needs more than a best-practices doc, such as a custom integration, a tricky instrumentation setup, or a working prototype, you'll build it with them, then turn what you learn into repeatable patterns for the rest of the team.

Forward deployed work is new here and you will have a part in building this arm. You'll start with the core Solutions Engineering work and take on more hands-on deployment work as customers pull you into it, helping define what this motion looks like at Sentry. The goal is simple: reduce time to value. The outcomes we care about:

Developers can quickly find and resolve slowdowns and errors in their applications.

Customers get to value faster, and the lessons from each deployment make the product better for everyone.

In this role you will

Turn customer goals into a plan. Understand customers' pain points and objectives, then act as their trusted advisor, translating them into implementation plans, workshops, and best practices that show clear business value.

Get Sentry set up, in the code. With the customer's permission, work in their codebase like a member of their engineering team, delivering the pull requests that fully set up Sentry so data is flowing from day one.

Instrument what matters most. Add custom telemetry for a customer's most critical user journeys and build the dashboards and alerts that go with it.

Lead migrations. Move customers off their existing observability tools by setting up their Sentry organization and delivering PRs that introduce Sentry and remove the old solution.

Work like a trusted contractor. Stay within the scope and access you've been given, take extra care in live environments, test thoroughly, and ship pull requests that customer engineers are glad to merge. Embed with their teams, including on site, when it helps.

Build the motion. Turn one-off deployments into repeatable playbooks and tooling, help define how forward deployed engagements are scoped and measured, and bring what you learn back to Product and Engineering.

You’ll love this job if you

You'd rather sit with a customer's engineers and fix the problem in their code than write them a recommendation

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders.

Appreciate working in a dynamic environment, on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries.

Love flexing your creative brain by developing solutions, resources, and content from scratch (scripts, code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc.).

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset.

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle!

Qualifications

3+ years of experience, with some mixture being Software Engineering and Solutions Engineering/Implementation and at least 1+ year being a FDE

Hands-on experience working with programming languages and frameworks including JavaScript, Python, Node.js, Java, PHP, .NET, Ruby, React, React Native, Mobile Native (iOS and/or Android), etc

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with credibility in front of engineers and engineering leaders

Problem solver, knowledgable, and can-doer

Bonus: experience with observability, APM, or error monitoring tools, including migrating customers from another vendor, or helping build a forward deployed or customer engineering function

The total compensation range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $230,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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