Senior Design Engineer, Performance

About the role

As a member of the Performance Team at Sentry, you’ll join the group responsible for the continued growth of Sentry’s core tracing, debugging and application performance experience. The Performance team is focused on providing powerful views into tracing and performance telemetry with the goal of giving users a clear debugging workflow from problem identification through to remediation.

A Design Engineer on the Performance Team merges strong technical engineering skills with an eye for the beautiful, and an intuition for pleasant user experiences. You’ll collaborate with other designers, engineers and product folks to design and implement compelling user experiences within Sentry.

In this role you will

Develop an understanding of the entire Sentry product and contribute to changes across the codebase

Work closely with Product Management, Design and Engineering Leadership to design, implement and ship new features, with a focus on creating beautiful, intuitive and performant user experiences

Raise technical and design expertise within the organization through collaboration, mentorship, pairing and design reviews

Build and maintain features and reusable components for Explore, Trace View, Insights, Dashboards and adjacent product areas using Python, React, and TypeScript

You’ll love this job if you

Aim to create the most effective, enjoyable and visually pleasing experiences within an application and are able to see ideas from concept through to production implementation

Are product-minded, regarding Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to iterate and improve on your work

Enjoy bringing a deep technical understanding to design challenges, fine-tuning until the end result is visually pleasing and provides simple and effective workflows for users

Are highly detail oriented but know how to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly

Are excited to leverage your diverse skillset and dive into a variety of product areas to improve existing workflows, earning the trust and recognition of your peers

Care deeply about web application performance, design and accessibility

Love to collaborate with peers, driving for alignment and leading initiatives that may span multiple teams

Qualifications

4+ years professional UX, interaction, or visual design, and engineering experience

6+ years professional engineering experience

6+ years of experience working with JavaScript/TypeScript and React, or similar frameworks

Experience designing, implementing and refining enjoyable user experiences within complex application workflows

Experience mentoring and collaborating with other engineers on large, impactful projects

Experience with Python and Django, or similar is an asset

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $185,000 to $220,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

