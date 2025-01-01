Software Architect, Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

A strong and reliable platform is essential to scaling Sentry for the future. Our Platform organization is responsible for everything that powers Sentry—from cloud infrastructure and streaming systems to storage, deployment, and security. We own the core services and technical foundations that enable every product and engineering team at Sentry to move fast and build with confidence.

We're looking for a passionate and pragmatic Software Architect to help lead this evolution. In this role, you’ll report directly to the VP of Engineering and collaborate with teams across the company to shape the future of Sentry’s platform.

What You’ll Do

Architect the future of Sentry by translating business needs and product strategy into clear, scalable technical blueprints.

Partner with product and engineering leaders to align technical roadmaps with company goals.

Lead cross-cutting initiatives across the Platform org—owning them end-to-end and driving meaningful outcomes.

Promote engineering excellence by mentoring platform engineers, sharing best practices, and setting high standards for system design, scalability, and operational quality.

Review major architectural proposals and help ensure consistency, maintainability, and long-term technical health across the company.

You’ll Love This Job If You...

Enjoy designing and building platforms that help teams move faster and scale safely.

Thrive on solving complex, multi-dimensional problems across product, infrastructure, and organizational layers.

Want to make architectural decisions that shape Sentry’s long-term success.

Bring new ideas, tools, and frameworks to the table—and know when to optimize for simplicity over novelty.

Enjoy working closely with senior leadership and cross-functional partners to drive company-wide initiatives.

Qualifications

12+ years of experience building large-scale distributed systems.

5+ years working in cloud-based environments (AWS, GCP, etc.).

3+ years in a technical architecture or equivalent leadership role.

Proven track record of leading cross-team, high-impact engineering projects.

Ability to create production-quality proof-of-concept architectures and write high-quality code.

Deep knowledge of modern infrastructure technologies, including: Kubernetes, Terraform, Service Mesh Kafka and real-time streaming frameworks (e.g., Flink, Beam) OLAP/OLTP databases, blob storage, caching

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to clearly explain complex technical concepts to a range of stakeholders.

Experience mentoring senior/staff-level engineers.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $250,000 to $310,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

