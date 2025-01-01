Manager, Revenue Accounting

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

At Sentry, the Accounting & Finance team has the critical role of being the backbone of financial reporting, business operations, and decision-making at our growing company. On a day to day basis, our team wears many hats, collaborates with stakeholders across the company, all while maintaining accurate and up to date financial reporting. As the Revenue Manager you will own the full AR and Revenue process, ensuring compliance and alignment with ASC 606.



In this role you will

Lead and mentor the AR Analyst.

Work closely with Sales to promote best practices and communicate on revenue-related matters.

Partner with sales operations on commissions to ensure accurate payment and accounting.

Evaluate revenue recognition implications for new pricing and packaging decisions.

Prepare and review month-end account reconciliations, accruals, deferrals and reclassifications for revenue and commissions.

Conduct monthly, quarterly, and annual flux analysis of revenue accounts.

Assist with external audits and special projects as needed.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a self sufficient do-er, someone who enjoys ownership of a process or project and can proactively/efficiently work cross-functionally to make progress.

Feel passionate about bringing an analytical lens and due diligence philosophy to your responsibilities.

Are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively growing business.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of related work experience.

Experience with Netsuite (including ARM), Salesforce, Looker and advanced knowledge of Excel/Google Sheets.

Experience with contract review and writing technical revenue accounting memos

CPA preferred.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $170,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role