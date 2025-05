Product Marketing Manager, Tracing

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Product Marketing Manager for Sentry's Tracing product, you will own the end-to-end go-to-market strategy to drive produce awareness, adoption, and expansion. You will work cross-functionally to distill complex information into compelling and concise messaging and materials that resonate with the developer audience— showcasing a deep understanding of the product, target audience, and market landscape.

In this role you will

Support the product marketing strategy and go-to-market approach for Sentry’s tracing monitoring solution to drive acquisition, adoption, and activation amongst developers.

Be the voice of the customer. Understand their needs, pains, and dreams. And drive home how we differentiate from the competition to ensure their success with Sentry from sign up to sending their first event.

Craft concise, benefits-driven messaging. Develop elegant value propositions for developers that don’t sound like everyone else. Being technically accurate, thinking through your audiences, being consistent, and validating through experimentation are key.

Become BFFs with developers. Ride shotgun with Sales Engineers to create educational content about our tracing offering that gets developers to stash work in progress and type git checkout -b install-sentry.

You’ll love this job if you

Get the word out. Plan and coordinate product launches across multiple channels with the primary goal of growing awareness and product engagement.

Write the rest of the story. Consider a launch Chapter 1. Continue the narrative and create new interest in Sentry by building and executing on value-based campaigns.

Dust off your crystal ball and keep a third eye on trends in developer tools and software development. Use this research and findings to help product and engineering decide on where to invest in next.

Play well cross-functionally. Get cozy with PMs, EMs, Biz Ops, and GTM teams to improve product flows, revenue metrics, customer impact, and internal processes.

Qualifications

7+ years in product marketing and a proven track record of success with technical content strategy and creation. Developer relations or community experience is a plus.

Experience working closely with a software development process and/or familiarity for developer teams. Bonus points for being a developer in a past life.

Ability to prioritize competing opportunities and balance customer needs versus business priorities.

Stellar written and verbal communication skills.

A pinch of snark, sass, and humor. 2 cups of flexibility. A heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $190,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role