Senior Software Engineer, Product Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The core product organization at Sentry is responsible for the primary product surfaces of Sentry.io that are used and beloved by developers all over the world. We own errors, issues, issue detection, AI and ML driven insights, notifications, and all the product areas in between like authentication, settings, and billing. Our teams process 10s of billions of events per day and operate distributed systems that span the globe.

The product platform team (that you would join) owns shared systems within core product: IAM, billing, and all other framework layer interfaces within our monolithic python Django application (state synchronization across regions, integration layers with acquisitions, etc).

As a Senior Software Engineer, you’ll join a team of engineers, leveraging your own product and distributed systems engineering experience to provide technical guidance to the team, driving the delivery of robust, scalable and impactful product features.

In this role you will

Lead initiatives to build and operate a scalable and reliable product platform for billing and authentication primarily using Python and Django

Identify and prioritize improvements in performance and resiliency

Provide leadership and mentorship within the product platform team on complex distributed systems and software design

You’ll love this job if you

Value quality work and have a strong attention to detail

Enjoy working in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines

Have high agency and are comfortable working with ambiguity

Have deep empathy for developers and a passion for helping to alleviate their pain points

Qualifications

6+ years of professional software engineering experience

Experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages)

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Proven track record of owning a system or feature and leading or collaborating with multiple engineers and teams

Experience with building and operating high scale systems

Experience with IAM and/or billing systems

Experience with Rust or Typescript

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180,000 to $280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

