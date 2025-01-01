Senior Software Engineer, Core Product

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer on Sentry’s Issues team, you’ll join a cross-functional team of engineers responsible for our most used product experience. This is a high-impact tech lead role; Errors and Issues are the main entry point for users to Sentry. We build and maintain features including: issue detection and search, error grouping, and issue workflows as well as status updates and many of their downstream effects. In this role you will also help define the future direction of a product that is loved by millions of developers worldwide.

Collaborating directly with other teams throughout the company, becoming a member of our backend technical steering committee, establishing ownership of a feature set and growing your technical skills are just a few of the other activities you can expect from this role.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using Django (Python) in our open-source codebase.

Work closely with product management and the larger engineering organization to define, implement and ship new features.

Have opportunities to work on high-impact projects that touch the entire stack: understanding the event ingestion pipeline; delving into search and storage systems; and surfacing that data to our customers on our backend and frontend codebases (did we mention that almost all of them are open-source?).

Raise the team’s technical aptitude through code review and mentorship.

Tech lead high value initiatives and implement high quality features driving engineering excellence.

Collaborate with technical writing staff to create user-focused documentation that supports new product features.

You’ll love this job if you

You are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows.

You are highly detail oriented but know how to make pragmatic tradeoffs to deliver impact quickly.

You are excited to roll up your sleeves to dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the recognition of your counterparts.

You relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base.

You want to be the change you seek in the world of developer tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product.

Qualifications

8+ years professional engineering experience

6+ years of experience working on and operating large-scale distributed systems

3+ years of experience with Python and Django or similar web framework

Solid understanding and experience with distributed systems, data modeling, and applying tradeoffs

Experience with end-to-end ownership of a large feature or system

Experience writing and presenting technical documentation

Team level mentorship and leadership experience on large projects

Familiarity with Rust or other system-level programming language is a plus

Familiarity with TypeScript or JavaScript is a plus

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Apply For This Role