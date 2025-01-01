Senior Strategy & Operations Analyst

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Business Operations works across all teams at Sentry to drive and enable the growth of our company. We lead critical cross-functional efforts, deliver objective analysis and insights, incubate new ideas, and execute on strategic initiatives.

In this role, you may dig into analysis to understand our customer behavior, design new customer programs and processes to scale our growing company, or help us unlock new revenue opportunities. Whatever it is, we work on what will move the needle most for Sentry. If you like hard problems, using analytics to make decisions, and are an amazing teammate, we want to hear from you!

In this role you will

Lead high-priority, cross-functional projects from zero to one. You’ll scope problems, bridge technical concepts into clear business priorities, align teams, and drive focused, effective execution.

Keep a sharp eye on business performance—monitor key metrics, uncover insights, and shape recommendations that help teams at Sentry make high-impact decisions.

Support operational planning from end to end, from annual strategy to the tactical details of how we deliver, ensuring we stay aligned to what matters most.

Build a deep understanding of our customers, competitors, and market dynamics—and bring those insights into planning, prioritization, and strategic bets.

Connect the dots across the company. You’ll see how teams operate, identify opportunities for efficiency and alignment, and help Sentry scale effectively.

You’ll love this job if you

Thrive at the intersection of execution and strategy—you can toggle between the big picture and the messy middle with ease.

Are a proactive problem-solver who doesn’t wait for permission to fix what’s broken or build what’s missing.

Find meaning in using data to tell an actionable story.

Are energized by fast-paced environments and can adapt quickly when things shift (because they will).

Approach ambiguity with curiosity and resilience—when Plan A doesn’t work, you’re already testing Plan B, and sketching out Plan C.

Qualifications

4+ years experience in a highly strategic, analytical and operational role in a fast-paced environment (ex. business operations, management consulting, etc.)

Advanced Excel experience required; Data visualization tools experience a plus

Proven track record of partnering across teams to solve complex problems and deliver high-impact business outcomes.

Familiarity with defining OKRs, KPIs, and success metrics

The ideal candidate is a strong communicator who can tailor insights and recommendations to audiences across a wide technical spectrum—from deeply technical engineers to senior business stakeholders

The ideal candidate is self-directed, accountable, and able to create structure while working in undefined areas

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $140,000 to $170,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

