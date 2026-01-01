About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

This is a founding Technical Account Executive hybrid role in a strategic region. You’ll be the first sales hire on the ground, with the opportunity to help define our regional strategy, establish our go-to-market motion, and build Sentry’s presence from the ground up.

You won’t be starting from scratch. The region already includes high-impact, globally recognized customers such as Canva, Coles Supermarkets, Air New Zealand, and Leonardo.Ai, providing a strong foundation and immediate opportunities for meaningful expansion, standardization, and long-term partnership. You’ll own and grow relationships with engineering leaders and platform teams at these companies while helping turn early traction into a repeatable, scalable motion.

This role requires a high degree of autonomy, ownership, and self-direction. You’ll operate as a trusted advisor to customers, a strategic partner internally, and a builder who enjoys shaping processes, influencing product feedback, and creating momentum where none existed before. As the region grows, this role offers a clear path to leading and scaling the regional team.

In this role you will

Revenue & Relationship Leadership

Build, manage, and expand a healthy sales pipeline across assigned territories and accounts.

Lead consultative discovery, qualify opportunities, articulate value, and close deals.

Establish strong relationships with engineering, SRE, product, procurement, and executive stakeholders.

Be able to run complex, multi-stakeholder engagement in a competitive market.

Be the voice of the customer internally — partnering with Product and Engineering to influence the roadmap based on real technical needs.

Technical Engagement & Enablement

Deliver thoughtful, technically accurate demos that showcase how Sentry solves real developer problems.

Work hands-on with prospects through proofs-of-concept, trials, and technical evaluations.

Provide workshop-level interactions and best practices advice to help customers realize maximum value from Sentry.

Represent Sentry at events, conferences, and deep-dive sessions with prospects and partners.



You love this role if

You enjoy hunting new business and influencing technical conversations to shape solutions.

Talking to engineers and engineering leaders feels energizing (not intimidating).

You like being a strategic partner to customers, helping them solve problems, not just closing deals.

You’re comfortable building technical artifacts and content from scratch (code samples, demos, docs).

You thrive in a fast-paced, growth-oriented, developer-focused environment.

Qualifications

Experience: 5+ years selling SaaS/B2B solutions with a track record of exceeding quota and delivering technical value. (Has combined AE/SE, presales, solutions engineering, or developer-facing experience).

Technical Aptitude: Comfortable discussing APIs, observability workflows, instrumentation, and integrations — even if you aren’t “full-stack.”

Hands-On Skills: Experience building or demoing technical solutions, writing example integrations, or working directly with engineering teams.

Communication: Excellent at presenting, storytelling, and translating complex technical ideas for varied audiences.

Team Player: Loves collaborating across Product, Marketing, Customer Success, and Support to move prospects and customers forward

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

