Engineering Manager, Production Engineering

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

As the Engineering Manager, you’ll lead our Production Engineering team responsible for the availability, scalability, and efficiency of Sentry’s cloud infrastructure. Production Engineering is a foundational team that ensures our product and platform infrastructure scales smoothly and securely. You’ll oversee the evolution of our cloud systems—from compute to networking to service orchestration—and help shape the future of how we build and operate at scale.

As Sentry grows, the Production Engineering team plays a critical role in meeting our infrastructure’s performance, reliability, compliance, and security needs. You'll lead efforts to improve infrastructure automation, cloud cost efficiency, and operational maturity, while partnering closely with teams across engineering.

You’ll foster a healthy, inclusive, and high-performing team culture by investing in mentorship, setting strategic direction, and maintaining a strong bar for technical and operational excellence.

In this role, you will:

Grow and lead a team of talented, mission-driven Production Engineers

Set strategic direction, anticipating scaling and infrastructure needs

Drive adoption of cloud-native patterns and infrastructure-as-code practices

Define and deliver quarterly goals aligned with company and engineering priorities

Partner with SRE and product engineering to improve system reliability

Champion a culture of operational excellence and accountability

Support the on-call and incident response process, including being part of the escalation path

You’ll love this role if you:

Enjoy mentoring engineers and helping them grow in their careers

Care deeply about empowering teams to ship quickly and safely

Are excited by complex infrastructure challenges at scale

Take pride in building systems that are resilient, observable, and cost-efficient

Value collaboration and continuous learning in a supportive team environment

Qualifications:

5+ years of industry experience in software engineering

Ideally 2+ years of experience managing engineers or leading teams

Experience with distributed systems in cloud environments (GCP, AWS, or Azure)

Proficiency with infrastructure tooling such as Terraform, Kubernetes, Salt, and Envoy

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Bonus: experience managing globally distributed teams

Additional Information:

This is a full-time position based in Toronto, Canada

Visa sponsorship is not available for this role

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $206,000 to $267,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role