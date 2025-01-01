About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

Are you a dynamic Senior Field Marketing Manager ready to make a significant impact? Sentry is seeking a driven leader to not only spearhead our regional event strategy, including our impactful startup program, but also to play a key role in building out and expanding our overall field marketing capabilities. If you're passionate about creating engaging experiences that drive pipeline and eager for the autonomy to shape our regional presence, this is your opportunity.

Reporting to the Events and Field Marketing Lead, you will be responsible for strategically planning and executing a diverse range of hosted, sponsored, and partner events, while contributing directly to pipeline creation and the growth of Sentry's regional presence.

In this role you will

Plan and execute impactful regional field marketing events that generate qualified leads, accelerate sales opportunities, and strengthen customer relationships

Own end-to-end event logistics, including vendor coordination, budgeting, staffing, metrics tracking, and on-site execution, ensuring high-quality experiences

Collaborate closely with sales teams to identify key accounts and develop tailored marketing strategies that engage prospects effectively

Track and report on event performance metrics and ROI, partnering with internal sales and MOPs teams to optimize future marketing activities

Support the creation of compelling event content and messaging in collaboration with Product Marketing

Build and maintain strong relationships with local companies, community organizations, influencers, and other key stakeholders

Work effectively with go-to-market, Developer Relations, Product Marketing, engineering, and product teams to ensure cohesive campaign execution

Track all marketing activities and leads diligently in Salesforce

Contribute to quarterly planning and alignment with sales targets and business objectives

Identify opportunities to improve field marketing processes and tactics. You'll have the autonomy to propose and build new program ideas based on data, market insights, and stakeholder feedback to improve pipeline contribution and ROI for Sentry

Ensure every regional experience reflects Sentry’s mission and brand, creating meaningful and targeted touch points

You’ll love this job if you

Pay attention to the little things and keep things running smoothly with great organization and time management

Get excited about hitting goals and seeing real results from your work

Can roll with the punches and stay flexible when things move fast or priorities shift

Enjoy thinking on your feet and finding creative solutions when challenges pop up

Qualifications

8+ years of experience in B2B field marketing, preferably in the technology sector

A self-starter who can work independently while also being a collaborative team player

Comfortable engaging directly with executives, sales leaders, prospects, and customers to shape messaging, gather insights, and drive pipeline impact

Customer-focused with an understanding of how to create valuable experiences across in-person and digital touchpoints

Experience marketing to venture-backed startups, private equity, or other private market audiences.

Proficiency working in Salesforce, Marketo, Jira and Google Suite

Strong communicator with the ability to align cross-functional stakeholders and articulate campaign impact to leadership

You know San Francisco like the back of your hand—especially the off-the-radar places that make people go “wow.” It’s not just about fancy dinners; you have an eye for experiences that are stylish, thoughtful, and genuinely fun

Have a high bar for taste and think beyond “just another dinner”

Treat every event like a fresh experience, not a rinse-and-repeat

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $165,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

