Engineering Manager, Mobile SDK

Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we're on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration.

About the role

As an Engineering Manager for the Mobile SDK team, you will lead a team of talented engineers responsible for building the next generation of Sentry's mobile observability solutions. Our SDKs are used by thousands of developers to monitor the health and performance of their applications, processing billions of events every day. You will play a critical role in shaping the future of our mobile offerings, ensuring that we provide the best possible experience for our users.

This is a hands-on leadership role where you will be responsible for both the technical direction of the team and the growth and development of your engineers. You will work closely with product managers, designers, and other engineering teams to deliver high-quality, impactful features.

In this role you will

Lead and mentor a team of mobile SDK engineers, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Collaborate with product teams to define the roadmap and strategy for the Mobile SDK team

Drive the technical direction of the team, ensuring that we are building scalable, reliable, and high-quality SDKs

Collaborate with other engineering teams to ensure that our mobile SDKs are well-integrated with the rest of the Sentry platform

Recruit, hire, and onboard new engineers to the team

You’ll love this job if you

Are passionate about building great developer tools

Enjoy leading and mentoring a team of talented engineers

Are excited about the opportunity to work on a product that is used by thousands of developers around the world

Are a strong communicator who can effectively collaborate with a variety of stakeholders

Are a self-starter who is able to take ownership of complex projects and drive them to completion

Qualifications

5+ years of software engineering experience, with a focus on mobile platforms (iOS or Android)

3+ years of experience in a leadership or management role

Deep understanding of mobile architecture and best practices

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience with open-source software is a plus

Experience with Sentry's products is a plus

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

