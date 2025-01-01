Senior Engineering Manager, Event Streaming

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry's Event Streaming Platform is one of the company's most critical technical pillars. Every Sentry product relies on fast, reliable stream processing to power real-time insights, automation, and alerting. This team is building the platform that ingests, processes, and routes billions of events per day, enabling developers across Sentry to build on top of streaming data with confidence and speed.

As the Senior Engineering Manager for the Event Streaming team, you'll lead a group of talented engineers across multiple regions and time zones, with a range of seniority levels. You'll be responsible for technical vision, team health, system reliability, and cross-functional partnership. This is a high-ownership role with influence across platform architecture, developer experience, and the broader engineering org.

You’ll work closely with experienced engineers and leaders across Infrastructure and Product to shape the foundation of how Sentry handles real-time data at scale. This role also presents a strong growth opportunity as we expect this leader to take on additional charters and teams over time as the Platform organization expands.

In this role you will

Lead a globally distributed team working on one of the most foundational systems at Sentry

Nurture and grow engineers at different levels, providing support through coaching, mentorship, and career development

Foster an inclusive, high-performing team culture focused on ownership, learning, and delivery

Drive the evolution of Sentry's event streaming platform, contributing to system architecture and owning key technical decisions

Collaborate with product engineering teams to build scalable APIs and developer-friendly primitives that abstract away the complexity of streaming infrastructure

Own the reliability, performance, and delivery of the team's roadmap while fostering a culture of technical excellence and collaboration

You’ll love this job if you

Are passionate about real-time streaming systems and building platforms that enable others to move faster

Enjoy solving complex infrastructure challenges, turning them into clean, usable abstractions and promoting new streaming application paradigms

Value cross-functional collaboration and thrive in hybrid, in-person settings with engineers across functions, levels, and geographies

Have a long-term vision for platform engineering and are excited by the opportunity to take on broader organizational scope over time

Take pride in building strong, healthy teams and enabling them to lead high-impact, multi-year initiatives

Want to be part of a thoughtful, highly technical team that cares about long-term system health and developer happiness

Qualifications

10+ years of software engineering experience, ideally with a focus on backend, distributed systems, or infrastructure

4+ years of engineering management experience, including growing and managing teams of 10 or more engineers

Experience as a Tech Lead or Engineering Manager leading the architecture, development, and long-term evolution of large-scale, real-time event processing systems

Familiarity with streaming systems like Kafka, Flink, Beam, Spark Streaming, or similar technologies

Strong technical communication skills and a track record of effective cross-team and leadership collaboration

Proven experience delivering and owning multi-year engineering efforts in a leadership or tech lead capacity

Comfortable working across org boundaries and aligning product, infra, and platform priorities

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $260,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

