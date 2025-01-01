Senior Software Engineer (Python), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Are you ready to shape the future of Python observability? As a seasoned Python engineer, you’ll tackle complex projects in error monitoring, tracing, and logging while exploring new approaches such as AI to improve how developers instrument and understand their applications. Join us at Sentry and build tools that empower millions of developers worldwide.

This isn’t your typical Software Engineering position. As a key member of our Web Backend SDK team, you’ll shape the future of Python instrumentation and observability, from core error monitoring and performance tracing to exploring emerging approaches in observability. You won’t just be maintaining code; you’ll be pushing the boundaries of what’s next for developer tooling.

In this role you will

Join our Python SDK team and prepare to make an impact. You’ll be at the forefront, working on:

A Universe of Python Opportunities: Keep the SDK rock solid at its core by maintaining key integrations, ensuring backward compatibility, and advancing error monitoring, structured logging, and tracing APIs. Your work will empower developers to instrument and debug Python applications with confidence

End-to-End Ownership: From triaging community issues to designing, implementing, and shipping new features, you’ll have the empowerment to take projects from vision to reality, backed by tests, documentation, and examples that accelerate adoption

Building What’s Next in Observability: Work at the forefront of new ideas and tools, including AI-driven approaches, that make complex workflows simpler and more accessible

A Voice in the Open-Source Community: Open source is at the heart of Sentry. You’ll collaborate with developers worldwide, engage with popular Python framework and library maintainers, and represent Sentry in the conversations that shape this ecosystem

Direct Impact and Connection: No layers of bureaucracy. You’ll work closely with our community on GitHub, squash critical issues alongside our Customer Operations team, and see your work in production across a wide range of industries

You’ll love this job if you

Are a craftsperson who takes pride in building SDKs and APIs that feel natural, reliable, and delightful to use

Are driven by making complex instrumentation simple and accessible for developers everywhere

Thrive in a fast-paced environment where iteration and shipping are celebrated

Are excited about contributing to a globally recognised open-source project full-time

Flourish in a collaborative setting, learning from peers, mentoring teammates and raising the bar together

Are curious about how AI monitoring intersects with proven practices in error tracking and observability

Qualifications

At least 5 years of experience as a Software Engineer, with deep expertise in Python

Proven track record building, maintaining, or contributing to SDKs, libraries, or frameworks

Strong understanding of Python runtime behavior, instrumentation, and performance profiling

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Based in Vienna, one of the world’s most livable cities, or open to commuting or relocation

Bonus points for:

Experience contributing to or maintaining open-source libraries.

Familiarity with AI-enabled developer tooling (LLMs, agents, etc.), with a focus on their inner workings and practical use in observability.

Knowledge of other programming languages such as Ruby, Java, Go, Rust, or JavaScript.

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 95,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

