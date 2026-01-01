Executive Assistant

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We are seeking a dynamic and highly organized Executive & Office Assistant to partner with our leadership team and help oversee our daily SF workplace operations. In this critical role, you will provide comprehensive administrative support to our executives while teaming up with our SF Office Manager to ensure a welcoming and productive space for all employees and guests. As a collaborative partner in our daily operations, you will play a key role in ensuring seamless facility coordination and effective communication across the team.

If you thrive on creating order from chaos in a fast-paced, fluid, and fun environment, this role and company are for you. We're a fast-growing company on a mission to make software development better for half a million developers, and we can't do it without you!

In this role, you will…

Provide dedicated executive support:

Provide proactive, day-to-day administrative support to the Chief Legal Officer and Chief People Officer, including scheduling meetings, planning offsites, and managing evolving priorities

Handle confidential and sensitive matters with the highest level of discretion

Work cooperatively in a team of executive assistants to ensure a consistent support model

Schedule and coordinate both external and internal meetings with efficiency

Arrange end-to-end domestic and international travel logistics, including accommodations and itineraries

Strengthen connections between leadership and team members by coordinating team events and offsites

Prepare, organize, and submit expense reports in a timely manner

Help keep our SF office running seamlessly:

Greet and welcome employees, visitors, clients, and vendors in a warm and professional manner at the front desk

Ensure that common areas and conference rooms remain tidy, organized, and fully stocked with amenities

Serve as the first point of contact for general office inquiries

Answer, screen, and receive office phone calls, monitor office voicemail and emails promptly and accurately

Manage visitor sign-in procedures and issue access badges as required

Address onsite facility issues by submitting maintenance work orders and coordinating with property management or external vendors

Partner with the Senior Workplace Coordinator to plan and coordinate company wide events, including Hack Week and weekly Happy Hour.

Assist with onboarding logistics for new employees (workspace setup, access, orientations)

You’ll love this job if you…

You're energized (not intimidated) by working closely with leaders who handle sensitive, high-stakes matters, and you take pride in being someone others trust completely

Are a proactive and flexible team player who easily balances strategic initiatives with immediate business needs, all while keeping the employee and guest experience front and center

Are passionate about powering the best work day for our employees

Love problem-solving, creating organized to-do lists, and efficiently tackling them one by one

Bring high energy to your work and enjoy collaborating within a busy, fast-paced team

Love the ever-changing excitement of working in a fast-paced environment

Want to work alongside authentic, humorous, and straightforward teammates and leaders

Qualifications

2+ years of office administration, executive assistance, or related experience

Demonstrated ability to handle highly sensitive and confidential information with sound judgment and absolute discretion

Expertise in GSuite (Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, etc.) and/or Microsoft Office Suite

Highly-positive and service-oriented approach to working both internally and externally

Exceptional organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple deadlines while keeping your composure and sense of humor under pressure

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally, confidently and empathetically with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities

Track record of consistently going above and beyond

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs to assist with incoming office deliveries and event setup

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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