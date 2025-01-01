Senior Platform Engineer, Infrastructure

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

Sentry.io provides a suite of tools that help developers monitor and improve the health of their applications. These tools are mission-critical for teams that need to move quickly and respond effectively in dynamic environments. We aim to make the development and deployment of these tools reliable, safe, and even enjoyable through a thoughtful CI environment and a transparent, informative deployment pipeline.

As a Senior Platform Engineer on the Infrastructure team, you'll design, build, and maintain internal software systems that power our development workflows. Your work will focus on abstracting away infrastructure complexity, enabling faster development cycles, embedding reliability and security into our platform, and making it easier for product teams to ship confidently. You’ll design scalable, future-proof systems and play a key role in driving adoption through well-written documentation, training, and support. Ultimately, your work will enable engineers across Sentry to thrive in a “you build it, you run it” culture.

In This Role, You Will

Design and implement APIs, services, and developer-facing interfaces that enable self-service infrastructure capabilities

Collaborate closely with engineering teams to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions

Create and maintain clear documentation and training materials to drive adoption

Continuously improve systems based on user feedback and new technologies

Monitor, debug, and maintain the performance and availability of internal infrastructure

You’ll Love This Job If You

Enjoy building internal tools that make engineering teams more productive

Believe in automation as a path to reliability and scale

Thrive on working directly with other engineers to solve real-world problems

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a software engineer, with a focus on infrastructure, developer tools, or platform engineering

Strong proficiency with Python

Experience designing and building scalable systems and APIs

Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and their SDKs/APIs

Hands-on experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes)

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and deployment automation best practices

Excellent written communication skills, especially when writing technical documentation

Understanding of distributed systems and infrastructure design principles

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180,000 to $280,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

