About the role

As a Growth Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for managing and executing a multi-channel ad and sponsorship strategy that drives brand awareness, user acquisition, and pipeline growth within the technical developer community and our target accounts.

In this role you will

Own and lead our multi-channel digital strategy and budget across paid channels (SEM, paid social, content syndication, display, etc.)

Build out community partnerships and grow our influencer marketing program

Develop a testing roadmap and conduct A/B experiments to continuously optimize digital performance

Partner with our Creative team to develop and manage digital assets that are mapped to the customer journey, segmented for audiences, and aligned to campaign goals

Be both hands-on and strategic, overseeing execution between external agencies, vendors, and internal teams

Collaborate with internal teams and agencies to create monthly reports, distilling key insights and optimization opportunities

Strategize with Product Marketing to understand funnel performance, identify pain points, and develop strategies to improve the user journey

Work with Business Insights to set targets, develop data-driven insights, and monitor campaign success metrics

Monitor market trends and competitors, recommending actions to improve the site’s discoverability

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment

Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience

Proven ability to take projects from 0 to 1, scaling growth initiatives that drive measurable impact.

Possess a pinch of snark, sass, and humor, two cups of flexibility, and a heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility

Qualifications

7+ years of marketing, 5+ years optimizing paid media campaigns in SaaS, 3+ years in product-led growth, ideally marketing to a technical audience

Strong ability to connect digital marketing strategies to customer journeys

Growth mindset with a drive to unlock new channels, partnerships, and influencers

Proficiency in paid search (Google Ads) and paid social (Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn) targeting technical audiences

Advanced analytics and reporting experience using tools like DataStudio, Excel, Looker, SQL, etc

Strong analytical skills for reporting on CAC, CPL, ROAS, and LTV

Desire to get hands-on to stay sharp, but ability to manage relationships with vendors and collaborating with internal stakeholders

Meticulous attention to detail with strong project management skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $129,000 to $159,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

