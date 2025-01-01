Growth Marketing Manager

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

About the role

As a Growth Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for managing and executing a multi-channel ad and sponsorship strategy that drives brand awareness, user acquisition, and pipeline growth within the technical developer community and our target accounts.

In this role you will

  • Own and lead our multi-channel digital strategy and budget across paid channels (SEM, paid social, content syndication, display, etc.)

  • Build out community partnerships and grow our influencer marketing program

  • Develop a testing roadmap and conduct A/B experiments to continuously optimize digital performance

  • Partner with our Creative team to develop and manage digital assets that are mapped to the customer journey, segmented for audiences, and aligned to campaign goals

  • Be both hands-on and strategic, overseeing execution between external agencies, vendors, and internal teams

  • Collaborate with internal teams and agencies to create monthly reports, distilling key insights and optimization opportunities

  • Strategize with Product Marketing to understand funnel performance, identify pain points, and develop strategies to improve the user journey

  • Work with Business Insights to set targets, develop data-driven insights, and monitor campaign success metrics

  • Monitor market trends and competitors, recommending actions to improve the site’s discoverability

You’ll love this job if you

  • Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment

  • Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience

  • Proven ability to take projects from 0 to 1, scaling growth initiatives that drive measurable impact.

  • Possess a pinch of snark, sass, and humor, two cups of flexibility, and a heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility

Qualifications

  • 7+ years of marketing, 5+ years optimizing paid media campaigns in SaaS, 3+ years in product-led growth, ideally marketing to a technical audience

  • Strong ability to connect digital marketing strategies to customer journeys

  • Growth mindset with a drive to unlock new channels, partnerships, and influencers

  • Proficiency in paid search (Google Ads) and paid social (Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn) targeting technical audiences

  • Advanced analytics and reporting experience using tools like DataStudio, Excel, Looker, SQL, etc

  • Strong analytical skills for reporting on CAC, CPL, ROAS, and LTV

  • Desire to get hands-on to stay sharp, but ability to manage relationships with vendors and collaborating with internal stakeholders

  • Meticulous attention to detail with strong project management skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $129,000 to $159,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

 

