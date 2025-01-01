About the role
As a Growth Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for managing and executing a multi-channel ad and sponsorship strategy that drives brand awareness, user acquisition, and pipeline growth within the technical developer community and our target accounts.
In this role you will
Own and lead our multi-channel digital strategy and budget across paid channels (SEM, paid social, content syndication, display, etc.)
Build out community partnerships and grow our influencer marketing program
Develop a testing roadmap and conduct A/B experiments to continuously optimize digital performance
Partner with our Creative team to develop and manage digital assets that are mapped to the customer journey, segmented for audiences, and aligned to campaign goals
Be both hands-on and strategic, overseeing execution between external agencies, vendors, and internal teams
Collaborate with internal teams and agencies to create monthly reports, distilling key insights and optimization opportunities
Strategize with Product Marketing to understand funnel performance, identify pain points, and develop strategies to improve the user journey
Work with Business Insights to set targets, develop data-driven insights, and monitor campaign success metrics
Monitor market trends and competitors, recommending actions to improve the site’s discoverability
You’ll love this job if you
Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment
Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience
Proven ability to take projects from 0 to 1, scaling growth initiatives that drive measurable impact.
Possess a pinch of snark, sass, and humor, two cups of flexibility, and a heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility
Qualifications
7+ years of marketing, 5+ years optimizing paid media campaigns in SaaS, 3+ years in product-led growth, ideally marketing to a technical audience
Strong ability to connect digital marketing strategies to customer journeys
Growth mindset with a drive to unlock new channels, partnerships, and influencers
Proficiency in paid search (Google Ads) and paid social (Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn) targeting technical audiences
Advanced analytics and reporting experience using tools like DataStudio, Excel, Looker, SQL, etc
Strong analytical skills for reporting on CAC, CPL, ROAS, and LTV
Desire to get hands-on to stay sharp, but ability to manage relationships with vendors and collaborating with internal stakeholders
Meticulous attention to detail with strong project management skills
The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $129,000 to $159,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.
